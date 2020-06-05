HUDSON, Ohio, June 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nuova Vita Corporation is excited to announce the launch of the first No HandL Portion PadL with the Touchless Pizza Border. This next generation pizza serving plate is designed for today’s sanitization standards and makes other serving plates obsolete.



The patented No HandL Portion PadL™ enables restaurant patrons to avoid shared surface areas when self-serving pizza slices. This decreases the risk for spread of viral pathogens associated with the novel coronavirus and bacteria that causes food borne illness.

Each custom-made No HandL Portion PadL with the Touchless Pizza Border is ideal for sharing pizza at the table. Three unique features give patrons peace of mind and convenience. Finger wells enable individuals to grasp and move the serving plate without shared surface contact, recessed grooves ensure fully cut slices to allow patrons to easily remove a slice of pizza from the plate and centering circles consistently ensure equally cut slices so every slice is as desirable as the next.



“The government provides restaurateurs with food preparation and serving guidelines and regulations, but it’s ultimately consumer confidence that determines sales,” said Greg Getzinger, founder and CEO of Nuova Vita Corporation.

He added, “The No HandL Portion PadL with the Touchless Pizza Border will help restaurateurs give people safe, familiar and convenient group pizza dining experiences, where they can feel a part of community again.”

More information – and online ordering – now available at https://www.portionpadl.com/.

For further details and personal assistance contact Nuova Vita Corporation by phone at 330-608-5928.

About Nuova Vita Corporation:

Nuova Vita Corporation is a pizza and lasagna cutting board and portioning guide company. Their patented and patent pending branded products, the Portion PadL is the premier pizza portioning cutting board company specializing in customizing Portion PadLs for each customer’s pizza size and slice applications.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/Fr89bbc0KnA

Caption: No HandL Portion PadL with the Touchless Pizza Border.

