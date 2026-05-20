AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FirstClose™, a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, announced today that Andria Lightfoot, vice president of client success, has been named a 2026 Mortgage Women Magazine (MWM) Women of Tech Award winner, recognizing her leadership, innovation and impact advancing mortgage technology and supporting women in the industry.



Image caption: Andria Lightfoot, vice president of client success.

Lightfoot was selected for her more than 20 years of experience driving digital transformation across mortgage operations and fintech, as well as her commitment to mentoring and elevating Women of Technology.

“I’ve always been drawn to technology because of its ability to make people’s lives better,” Lightfoot said. “Throughout my career, my focus has been on using technology to solve real problems, improve efficiency and create better experiences for the people doing the work. This recognition reflects not just my journey, but the progress we’re making as an industry to create more opportunities for Women of Tech.”

Lightfoot began her career in mortgage operations while in graduate school, working as both a loan officer assistant and a processor, gaining firsthand insight into the challenges facing frontline teams. That early experience, combined with her programming background, led her to champion automation and digital workflows to improve efficiency and outcomes.

She has since held key leadership roles across the industry, including serving as the first female chief operating officer of a 40-year-old mortgage company and as the first chief customer officer at a fintech startup. In those roles, she led initiatives that improved loan turn times, expanded enterprise adoption of digital mortgage solutions and increased accessibility for underserved borrowers.

At FirstClose, Lightfoot leads implementation and customer success strategy, helping home equity lenders accelerate time-to-value through improved project management, faster delivery timelines and innovative HELOC solutions. She is also known for mentoring emerging leaders and advocating for greater representation of women in mortgage technology.

The Mortgage Women Magazine Women of Tech Award recognizes standout professionals who are advancing the mortgage industry through innovation, measurable impact and leadership, while helping expand opportunities for Women of Technology. Read more about Lightfoot’s journey and impact in her Women of Tech winner profile.

About FirstClose

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to HELOC and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company’s mission is to increase profitability and reduce costs for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist their borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs, and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit firstclose.com.

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Lindsey Neal

Depth for FirstClose

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News Source: FirstClose