SAN DIEGO, CALIF., July 15, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FIT4MOM, the nation’s leading fitness and wellness community for moms, is celebrating its 25 year anniversary by expanding its programming to better support women through every stage of motherhood—from postpartum recovery to midlife wellness.



Image caption: As FIT4MOM celebrates 25 years of Strength in Motherhood, Founder and CEO Lisa Druxman is evolving their fitness programming to launch new programs such as Body Strong and Stronger Every Season, to offer more strength training for women in all stages of motherhood, including midlife.

The milestone marks the beginning of a journey that started with one new mom looking for connection.

After becoming a mom 25 years ago, FIT4MOM Founder and CEO Lisa Druxman was looking for a way to get out of the house, move her body and meet other moms. When she couldn’t find a workout catered to new moms, she created her own. She wasn’t trying to build a business. She was trying to find her village.

What began as a small group of moms working out together in a San Diego park grew into Stroller Strides, and eventually FIT4MOM, the nation’s leading fitness and wellness community for moms. While it’s best known for launching the nation’s first stroller fitness program, the company now offers 8 different fitness programs, and is preparing to launch two more.

“Moms come for the workout, but they stay for the village,” said Lisa Druxman, Founder and CEO of FIT4MOM. “For 25 years, we’ve helped moms find strength—not just physically, but emotionally and mentally. This milestone is a celebration of every mom, instructor, franchise owner, and community member who has been part of that journey.”

Founded in 2001 on the belief that every mom needs a Village, FIT4MOM has grown into a nationwide movement dedicated to creating strength in motherhood.

Over the past 25 years, FIT4MOM has:

Expanded to more than 200 markets across 40 states

Served nearly 420,000 moms nationwide

Trained and certified more than 1,200 instructors

Developed fitness and wellness programs supporting moms from pregnancy through midlife

Built a community of more than 500,000 social media followers

Been featured on The Today Show, Good Morning America, CNN, and NBC

The impact extends far beyond fitness. According to a 2025 member survey, 86% of FIT4MOM members reported that connection with other moms – not the workout itself—is their primary reason for staying.

LOOKING AHEAD: NEW PROGRAMS FOR EVERY SEASON OF MOTHERHOOD

As motherhood has evolved over the past 25 years, so has FIT4MOM. In honor of its 25th anniversary, FIT4MOM is introducing new programs that address the changing needs of today’s moms.

CORE & RESTORE: CONNECT & STRENGTHEN

Designed specifically for newly postpartum moms, Core & Restore: Connect is a 45-minute baby-friendly class focused on rebuilding core and pelvic floor strength after childbirth. The program addresses common postpartum challenges such as diastasis recti, pelvic floor dysfunction, and postural changes, while creating a welcoming space where babies are fully integrated into the experience.

When moms are ready to progress, Core & Restore: Strengthen moves beyond recovery into more challenging strength work while still supporting core and pelvic floor function.

BODY STRONG

Created for women ready to prioritize strength training, Body Strong delivers progressive strength workouts designed to help women build muscle, improve mobility, and support long-term health. The program emphasizes functional strength, bone health, balance, and confidence.

STRONGER EVERY SEASON

FIT4MOM is also expanding support for women navigating perimenopause and menopause through Stronger Every Season, a 60-day strength, nutrition, and hormone reset available online at FIT4MOM On Demand. The program includes strength and mobility workouts, guided walks, nutrition support, hormone health education, and practical resources designed to help women feel strong and informed during this stage of life…because strength in motherhood doesn’t stop at any age.

“For 25 years, our mission has been to help moms find strength in motherhood,” said Druxman. “That mission hasn’t changed—but moms have, and we’re committed to evolving alongside them. These new programs ensure we’re supporting women through every chapter of motherhood, today and for the next 25 years.”

ABOUT FIT4MOM

FIT4MOM is the nation’s leading provider of prenatal and postnatal fitness and wellness programs, supporting moms through every stage of motherhood—from pregnancy to postpartum and beyond. With a focus on strength, community, and connection, FIT4MOM offers group fitness classes, wellness resources, and a supportive network designed to help moms feel strong in body, mind, and spirit. For more information, visit https://fit4mom.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicole Cox, nicolecox@fit4momhq.com or (530)318-3902

News Source: FIT4MOM