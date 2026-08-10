MIAMI, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A first-of-its-kind study published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this summer found that invasive mold infections may be far more common, and far more dangerous, than doctors previously understood, FixMold Miami announced today.



Image caption: FixMold Miami Air Quality Restoration.

Researchers who reviewed cases at four Atlanta-area hospitals and their affiliated outpatient clinics from 2020 to 2024 identified about 450 confirmed cases of invasive mold disease, and roughly one in three of those patients died in the hospital. The CDC has previously estimated that more than 15,000 hospitalizations a year in the United States are tied to invasive mold disease, and the new study, described by its senior author as the first estimate of its kind, found that hospitals can expect three to five cases a year for every 100 inpatient beds, with higher rates at larger academic hospitals.

Invasive mold disease is rare and distinct from the respiratory irritation many people associate with everyday household mold exposure. Most people who inhale mold spores never become seriously ill. But the CDC researchers found the confirmed infections were concentrated in people with weakened immune systems, including cancer patients, older adults and people recovering from severe illness such as COVID-19. Many of these infections are linked to fungi in the Aspergillus genus, which is common in the outdoor and indoor environment. Researchers involved in the study said climate-driven increases in hurricanes, flooding and humidity are expected to expand overall exposure to mold spores in the years ahead.

For South Florida, where high humidity, an aging housing stock and a large population of older residents intersect with a hurricane season that runs through November, the findings add new context to a problem FixMold Miami has spent more than three decades responding to. The company said the new data reinforce why it built its testing process around identifying exactly what is growing in a property and how much of it is present, rather than relying on a visual inspection alone.

“A house functions a lot like a body,” said Abraham Katz, founder of FixMold Miami. “The HVAC system works like its lungs, moving air through every room, and the walls and insulation act like its skin, holding on to moisture where a problem can develop out of sight for weeks. When either one is compromised, whatever is growing inside doesn’t stay contained to one room. It moves through the air the same way the people living there breathe it.”

“This CDC study puts a number on something we’ve believed for a long time,” Katz continued. “Most people exposed to mold will be fine. But for older residents, for anyone going through cancer treatment, for a household with a new baby or someone with a compromised immune system, knowing exactly what’s in the air isn’t optional information. It’s something a family deserves to have.”

AN EIGHT-PART LABORATORY TESTING MENU, NOT A SINGLE TEST

Where many companies rely on a single air sample, FixMold Miami runs contamination through a menu of eight distinct laboratory tests, each designed to answer a different question about what is actually present in a home or building.

Mycotoxin testing identifies the toxic byproducts that specific mold species release into the air, and is typically recommended for people with persistent symptoms, chronic exposure concerns, water-damaged structures or HVAC contamination. Total particle analysis measures the full range of airborne particles in a space, including fiberglass, combustion particles, mold fragments and ultra-fine contaminants, and is often used for air quality complaints, HVAC contamination, dust circulation issues and post-remediation verification. A related fiberglass analysis specifically identifies loose fiberglass particles circulating through HVAC systems, most often ordered after irritation complaints, damaged ductwork or exposed insulation.

Mold and bacteria analysis evaluates spores, bacterial amplification and microbial growth patterns from air, swab, tape lift and surface samples, and is typically used for odor concerns, visible growth or known water intrusion. Mold fungi identification goes a step further, identifying the specific genera and fungal ecology present, information used in pre-remediation planning, post-remediation verification and health-related investigations where a family or a physician needs to know exactly what species is involved.

For airborne conditions specifically, spore trap analysis captures and analyzes mold spores to determine indoor air quality and fungal concentration levels, a test frequently requested during real estate transactions. For visible growth, tape lift analysis and swab sampling allow technicians to collect suspect material directly from a surface, whether a stained ceiling tile, a water-damaged wall or HVAC components, for direct laboratory identification.

Every sample from every test is processed through Hayes Microbial Consulting, an accredited third-party laboratory, so the results a homeowner, buyer, physician or insurance adjuster receives were not generated or interpreted by the same company performing the remediation.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR SOUTH FLORIDA HOMES AND BUSINESSES

FixMold Miami said its response to the CDC findings is not a new product but a renewed emphasis on an existing one: a laboratory testing process the company already runs on every job, rather than reserving lab-grade analysis for cases with visible mold. Technicians use infrared thermal imaging, moisture mapping and Wi-Fi-connected air monitors to locate hidden moisture before it becomes visible growth, and the resulting reports are written to be usable by physicians, insurance carriers, property managers, and condo or HOA boards, not only the property owner.

With the CDC calling its own estimate the first of its kind, and with South Florida’s climate, aging building stock and large retiree population among the conditions researchers flagged as likely to increase mold exposure over time, FixMold Miami said it expects continued demand for laboratory-verified testing, both from families managing chronic symptoms and from real estate transactions, condo boards and healthcare-adjacent facilities across the region.

ABOUT FIXMOLD MIAMI

FixMold Miami is a family-owned, state-licensed and IICRC-certified mold inspection, testing, indoor-air-quality and remediation company founded by Abraham Katz, serving Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. The company is backed by more than three decades of Katz family experience in mold testing and remediation dating back to 1989. The Katz family has founded and led several established companies within the industry, including Five Boro Mold Specialist and Miami Mold Specialist, and helped establish the Florida Association of Mold Professionals. FixMold Miami serves homeowners, condominium and HOA boards, property managers, commercial businesses and marine clients throughout South Florida, with more than 1,000 five-star reviews across Google, Yelp, BBB, Facebook, Angi and Thumbtack, and BBB A+ accreditation since 2023. The company offers a 12-month warranty, price-match guarantee, financing options and 24/7 concierge support.

MEDIA AND SERVICE INQUIRIES

FixMold Miami

Founder: Abraham Katz

Phone: 305-465-6653

Email: fixmold@gmail.com

Website: https://fixmold.com/

Service Area: Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties, along with surrounding South Florida communities.

News Source: FixMold Miami