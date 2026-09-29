SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Flatkey (https://flatkey.ai), the AI infrastructure platform that brings models, tools and data together behind one API key, today announced that Flatkey and Realset AI have raised 10 million dollars in Series A funding. The company also said that over 10,000 developers have used the platform since its launch in July 2026 to access more than 100 official AI models and more than 1,000 AI tools through a single API key and a single balance.



Image Caption: Flatkey passes 10,000 developers in its first two months with one key for 100 plus official AI models and 1,000 plus tools.

AI is shifting from answering questions to completing work. The agents doing that work depend on three things: the models that reason, the tools that act, and the data they act on. Each of those is fragmenting into more providers every quarter, and every provider adds an account, a top-up, an API key, a rate limit and an invoice.

Flatkey’s bet is that these three converge into a single layer developers reach through one key. A production application today rarely depends on one model: it combines several models across text, image, audio and video and pairs them with tools such as search, browsing and data enrichment. A team using models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and DeepSeek, a video model such as Seedance, and a search and a browser tool would ordinarily manage seven or more provider relationships. With Flatkey that becomes one key, one balance and one invoice, and a new model or tool is a parameter change rather than a new vendor. The Series A funding will go toward adding more official models and tools to the platform and scaling the infrastructure that routes developer traffic to them.

ONE KEY, EVERY MAJOR MODEL

With Flatkey, one key and one balance covers models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, DeepSeek, Kimi, GLM and others, as well as image and video models such as Seedance. New models are made available through official channels as soon as they are released, so developers do not have to set up a new provider account every time something new comes out.

Every model call goes through an official provider endpoint. Flatkey does not self-host modified or quantized versions and label them as the original model.

TOOLS ON THE SAME BALANCE

The same account also covers the tools developers increasingly need alongside the models: search, browsers, data enrichment, media generation and actions. There is no separate billing setup for each provider.

PRICING

Because Flatkey buys upstream capacity in volume, it offers many of these APIs at 60 to 90 percent of the providers’ official list prices. Most models are priced at around 80 percent of official list, while a smaller number are currently offered at deeper discounts as part of ongoing promotions. Subscription plans start at 10 dollars per month, and pay-per-use credits cover both models and tools.

“AI development is becoming less about choosing one model and more about combining models, data and tools across text, image, audio and video,” said Hunter Guo, founder of Flatkey. “If developers can reach all of that through one key, the platform stops being a convenience layer and starts to look like infrastructure. That is the company we are building.”

Flatkey is a drop-in replacement for any OpenAI-compatible client: developers change one line of code, the base URL, and their existing code works.

ABOUT FLATKEY

Flatkey is an AI infrastructure platform that gives developers access to more than 100 official AI models and more than 1,000 AI tools through one key and one balance. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Flatkey launched in July 2026. Learn more at https://flatkey.ai

MULTIMEDIA

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0929-s2p-flatkey-300dpi.webp

Image Caption: Flatkey passes 10,000 developers in its first two months with one key for 100 plus official AI models and 1,000 plus tools.

News Source: Flatkey