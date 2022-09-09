SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jack Grandcolas, Pebble Beach, California, lost his wife on flight 93 on 9/11/2001 and shares his story and the actual final call on an answering machine message from her. In this animated video from YouTuber Kipp Berdiansky and his channel, “Heroes of War,” the viewer can listen to this message and see how that day unfolded and how it has affected him to this day.



IMAGE CAPTION: Actual Message from United Flight 93.

The video can be watched at https://youtu.be/vvR_KeIvcag

The video is also found on the YouTube Channel “Heroes of War” ( https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-Wy6sE5NlEJkNdsPMaKHhQ ) which highlights the War stories from the point of view of regular civilians and soldiers.

The YouTube channel was just created 7/15/2022 and a new video is released every week.

All stories have a blend of live interview video interspersed with animation. The narration of the interview is consistent throughout the entire video.

If an interview with Kipp Berdiansky the channel creator or Jack Grandcolas or any of the content providers is of interest, please contact him directly.

News Source: Kipp Berdiansky