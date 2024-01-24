BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 24, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Floify, the mortgage industry’s leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, commissioned an independent study of 150 high-performing loan originators (LOs) in 2023 to gain recruiting and retention insights. “High-performing” LOs were defined as being in the top 20% of closed loan dollars or volume.



“With potential borrowers waiting on the sidelines because of high interest rates and rising home prices, it’s never been more important to have high-performing loan officers on staff to bring in every last possible dollar. Our goal with this survey was to understand how employers can recruit, engage and retain top-producing loan officers in the context of current market conditions,” said Sofia Rossato, Floify’s president and general manager.

“From the survey results we see a disconnect from what employers may be offering their top producers and what motivates top producers to stay or look around for greener pastures,” said Rossato. “Sometimes it’s the simple things – healthcare, a fun work environment or a good work-life balance that LOs find motivating – but again and again we found support with the best technology available, training and the ability to customize their tech stack to be very important.”

The survey found 89% of high-performing LOs said that not having access to digital mortgage tools is a reason to consider moving to a different company, while 95% said that flexibility to customize the technology they use is the top factor to their success. Ninety-three percent of top-performing LOs said they wanted a faster and easier way to collect documents from customers, but only 38% were “definitely happy” with their current method.

Among the survey’s other key findings is that 89% of top-performing LOs would seriously consider leaving for another company if that company offered a 20% increase in compensation.

About Floify

Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more information, visit the company’s website at https://floify.com/ or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter / X.

