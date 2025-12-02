ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Jackson Copeland Foundation has officially launched, announcing a dual mission to fund research into high-risk leukemia variants and provide critical financial support to patients and families navigating the devastating costs of leukemia treatment.



Image caption: The Jackson Copeland Foundation, Inc.

The Foundation was established by Jeff and Claire Copeland in honor of their son, Jackson Rees Copeland, a U.S. Navy Reserve Intelligence Specialist and St. Petersburg College student who passed away in May 2024 at the age of 22, following a courageous two-year battle with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

While cure rates for some leukemias have improved significantly in recent decades, other aggressive forms—such as the AML-FLT3 variant that Jackson fought—remain difficult to treat and often result in poor outcomes. The Jackson Copeland Foundation is dedicated to closing this gap by funding research specifically targeting these resistant leukemia subtypes.

“We know that curing leukemia is a lofty goal, but we are playing the long game,” said Jeff Copeland, Founder and CEO. “It may not happen in our lifetimes, but our foundation will live on until it does. In the meantime, we are honored to support the patients, families, and caregivers currently in the fight.”

Beyond research, the Foundation addresses the immediate, crushing burden of a diagnosis. Recognizing the physical, emotional, and financial toll of the disease, the Foundation provides direct assistance to families for:

Travel and Housing: Offsetting the costs of traveling to specialized treatment centers.

Offsetting the costs of traveling to specialized treatment centers. Treatment and Medication: Bridging the gap for expenses not covered by insurance.

Bridging the gap for expenses not covered by insurance. Education: Ensuring patients and survivors can continue their academic goals.

“Jackson’s bravery and indomitable spirit were an inspiration to everyone who knew him,” the Foundation states. “We are channeling that spirit into a relentless pursuit of better treatments and a cure, ensuring no family has to face this battle alone.”

Additionally, the Foundation plans to mobilize Florida high school students qualifying for Bright Futures Scholarships by curating personalized volunteer and service-learning opportunities. This initiative aims to connect students with meaningful community service while fulfilling their scholarship requirements.

The Foundation is now accepting donations and volunteer applications. To learn more about Jackson’s story, request assistance, or support the mission, please visit https://jacksoncopeland.org/.

About The Jackson Copeland Foundation

Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, The Jackson Copeland Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending leukemia through the funding of high-impact research and the provision of compassionate support to patients and families.

LOGO link for media: https://jacksoncopeland.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/FullLogo_Transparent-768×614.png

News Source: The Jackson Copeland Foundation Inc.