CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky., Oct. 15, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Flottman Company is thrilled to announce the successful redesign and launch of our new company website, flottmanco.com, developed by our very own full-service marketing division, FusionWrx. This launch marks a significant milestone for Flottman Company, reinforcing our position as an industry leader and demonstrating our dedication to evolving with the digital landscape.



For over a century, Flottman Company, a venerable leader in the printing industry, has been synonymous with print excellence.

“Our goal with this project was to have FusionWrx, our in-house marketing agency, create a sophisticated and user-friendly digital platform that truly reflects our more than century-long commitment to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction,” said company president, Sue Flottman Steller.

A DIGITAL EXPERIENCE TO MATCH OUR PRINT CAPABILITIES

It was crucial that our website not only communicated our print legacy but also showcased our ongoing innovation and commitment to our clients. The new site features a modern, responsive design, improved navigation, and engaging content that clearly articulates our comprehensive range of commercial printing and pharmaceutical insert capabilities.

As Peter Flottman noted, “Our marketing division understood our needs perfectly and delivered a dynamic, engaging site that truly represents who we are today and where we are heading. They focused on delivering a site that is not only visually appealing but also highly functional.”

KEY ENHANCEMENTS OF THE NEW WEBSITE

Flottman Company’s collaboration with FusionWrx focused on providing an enhanced online experience for our diverse clientele and built with our visitors in mind. Here’s what you can expect:

Accessible on Any Device: Whether you're on a phone, tablet, or desktop, the site is easy to view and use, making it simple for everyone to access the information they need.

Modern Look, Same Values: The updated design reflects our commitment to innovation while staying true to the legacy and values that built our business.

The updated design reflects our commitment to innovation while staying true to the legacy and values that built our business. Improved Navigation: Clear menus and a clean layout help you quickly find what you’re looking for — from our range of services and unique capabilities to our company’s history.

Clear menus and a clean layout help you quickly find what you’re looking for — from our range of services and unique capabilities to our company’s history. What We Do, Front and Center: You’ll find dedicated sections that showcase our strengths in commercial printing, pharmaceutical printing, and commercial and industrial folding, and pharmaceutical folding.

The launch of the new website reinforces our dedication to integrity and advancement in business, continued client successes, and constantly identifying ways to improve our quality of service.

ABOUT FLOTTMAN COMPANY, INC.

Based in Crestview Hills, Kentucky, Flottman Company, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned printing company with over 100 years of experience. We provide a wide range of printing solutions, including high-quality commercial printing, specialized pharmaceutical inserts, and comprehensive marketing services, helping businesses across various industries achieve their print and marketing objectives.

Learn more at: https://flottmanco.com/ and https://fusionwrx.com/.

