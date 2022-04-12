ORLANDO, Fla., April 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Flyvito®, a music producer based in New Orleans, has announced a publishing and distribution partnership through Sony Music and Beatstars. This partnership will allow monetization and copyrighting efforts on the behalf of Flyvito LLC to flow seamlessly, as well as ensure a credible platform for artists to use his music.

“The decision to use Sony was offered by Beatstars not long after I started using their platform,” says the artist, Flyvito. “Hopefully it helps everyone involved and clears up business that has been unresolved in the past. As always, if anyone has any questions, they can reach out to me directly.”

More information: https://flyvito.com/

About Flyvito:

Based in New Orleans, Flyvito’s unique sound and beat patterns derive from inspiration of Mannie Fresh, Just Blaze, Mouse on the Track and Zaytoven to name a few.

Enjoy Flyvito’s catalog on Flyvito.com and at teamflyness.com. He can be found on Instagram and Twitter @Fliiizle and YouTube @Flyvito respectively.

Flyvito is a U.S. registered trademark.

