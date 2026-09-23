LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 23, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fonelora Inc. today announced the launch of Fonelora Go, a mobile location simulation app for compatible iPhone, iPad, and Android devices, together with Fonelora Location Changer V2.0.0, the latest version of its Windows and Mac desktop software.



Image caption: Fonelora Launches Fonelora Go Mobile App and Adds Pokémon GO Map and Route Features to Desktop Location Changer.

The V2.0.0 update adds a Pokémon GO game map, resource search and filtering, multi-stop route planning, PoGo Route support, and Portuguese language support. Fonelora Go extends key location-changing, route simulation, joystick, and route-management capabilities to compatible mobile devices.

“Users often need to switch between different tools when searching for locations, reviewing map resources, and setting up simulated routes,” said Frank Kong, CEO of Fonelora Inc. “By combining location tools, route planning, and movement controls into a more unified workflow, we aim to make location management more direct and convenient.”

CORE FEATURES OF FONELORA LOCATION CHANGER

Fonelora Location Changer is a location simulation tool for iOS and Android devices. Through Windows or Mac, users can change virtual locations, simulate movement between multiple points, control movement with a joystick, and manage GPX routes, history, and favorites.

Compatible devices can use core features without requiring iPhone jailbreak or Android root access. For location-based gaming scenarios, the software provides Cooldown Timer, Realistic Mode, and Game Mode to support more controlled location changes and simulated movement.

Key features include:

Location Change and Jump Teleport: Move a device’s virtual location to selected destinations.

Move a device’s virtual location to selected destinations. Multi-Spot Movement: Create simulated routes between multiple locations.

Create simulated routes between multiple locations. Joystick Control: Adjust movement direction and speed in real time.

Adjust movement direction and speed in real time. GPX Route Support: Import and export compatible GPX files for customized routes.

Import and export compatible GPX files for customized routes. History and Favorites: Quickly access saved locations and destinations.

Fonelora Location Changer Product information:

https://www.fonelora.com/location-changer/

NEW POKÉMON GO GAME MAP AND ROUTE FEATURES IN V2.0.0

Fonelora Location Changer V2.0.0 introduces an integrated Pokémon GO game map on desktop, allowing users to view available game-related resources and apply selected locations or routes to supported location simulation workflows.

New features include:

Game Map Resources: View Pokémon, Raid, Max Battle, Gym, PokéStop, Route, and Quest resources.

View Pokémon, Raid, Max Battle, Gym, PokéStop, Route, and Quest resources. Advanced Search and Filtering: Search Pokémon data by name, Pokédex number, CP, IV, and level, including an IV 100 filter.

Search Pokémon data by name, Pokédex number, CP, IV, and level, including an IV 100 filter. Resource Details: Review Pokémon information, Raid and Max Battle data, quest requirements, rewards, route distance, and estimated expiration times.

Review Pokémon information, Raid and Max Battle data, quest requirements, rewards, route distance, and estimated expiration times. Multi-Stop Route Planning: Build routes directly from selected map points.

Build routes directly from selected map points. PoGo Route Support: Apply available Pokémon GO Routes to supported route simulation workflows.

Game map availability may vary by location, and some data may be delayed, incomplete, or temporarily unavailable.

FONELORA GO FOR MOBILE

Fonelora Go brings location simulation directly to compatible mobile devices. After setup, users can manage location changes, route simulation, joystick movement, GPX routes, history, and favorites without maintaining a continuous connection to a computer.

The app supports flexible location management for social, privacy, and LBS gaming scenarios, including Pokémon GO and Monster Hunter Now.

Key mobile features include:

Global Location Change: Set a virtual location to selected destinations.

Set a virtual location to selected destinations. Route Simulation: Simulate movement between two points or along multi-point routes.

Simulate movement between two points or along multi-point routes. Joystick Control: Adjust movement direction in real time; compatible Android devices can use a floating joystick after permission is granted.

Adjust movement direction in real time; compatible Android devices can use a floating joystick after permission is granted. GPX, History, and Favorites: Import GPX routes and access saved locations.

Import GPX routes and access saved locations. Android-to-iOS Location Control: Connect compatible Android devices to iPhone or iPad over Bluetooth and control simulated location after setup.

Installation and setup requirements may vary by platform, and certain iOS workflows may require an initial desktop configuration.

SYSTEM, LANGUAGE AND PRICING

Fonelora Location Changer supports Windows 10, Windows 11, macOS 10.15 or later, iOS 7.0 or later, and Android 5.0 or later. Fonelora Go supports iOS/iPadOS 13 or later and Android 9.0 or later.

Both products support seven interface languages: English, French, German, Japanese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, and Portuguese.

Fonelora Location Changer plans start at $9.99 per month for desktop-based location changing and route simulation, while users seeking additional capabilities, including Fonelora Go, Pokémon GO game map resources, and other Pro features, can choose a Pro plan starting at $14.99 per month. Fonelora offers monthly, quarterly, annual, and lifetime plans, with lifetime plans including free lifetime software upgrades.

As part of the launch, Fonelora is offering 20% off eligible plans with coupon code NEWS20OFF. The offer applies to all qualifying plans except the Basic monthly plan and the Pro one-device monthly plan.

Product information:

https://www.fonelora.com/location-changer/

Purchase information:

https://www.fonelora.com/location-changer/buy.htm

ABOUT FONELORA

Fonelora Inc. develops device management and location simulation tools designed to make mobile workflows easier to use. Its products include Fonelora Location Changer and Fonelora Go, covering desktop and mobile location changing, route simulation, GPX management, and location-based gaming workflows.

More information:

https://www.fonelora.com/

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@FoneloraLocationChanger

Discord:

https://discord.gg/pYbdWGT6Af

News Source: Fonelora