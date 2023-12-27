NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 27, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — We are pleased to announce the introduction of FonesGo Location Changer, the ideal option for anyone who wants to easily mock GPS location. This tool provides a simple and user-friendly way to spoof location on iPhone and Android.



Image Caption: FonesGo Location Changer.

Youtube video: How to Use FonesGo Location Changer fake GPS location on iPhone/Android with few clicks

“FonesGo Location Changer is here to revolutionize the way you interact with your devices,” says a FonesGo spokesperson. “With the ability to alter your GPS Location at your fingertips, you can now explore new vistas, and make the most of location-based apps.” Don’t pass up this fantastic opportunity to improve your mobile experience.

WHAT FEATURES DOES FONESGO LOCATION CHANGER HAVE?

1. Spoof Location to Anywhere

With FonesGo Location Changer, you may set your GPS location to any place in the globe. This tool allows you to teleport your device to any location you like. It is the best GPS location changer for iOS devices without jailbreak.

2. Explore Location-Based Apps

Many apps provide location-specific features. You can unlock these functionalities with FonesGo Location Changer, giving you access to a whole new world of possibilities. It can spoof Pokemon Go locations and fake Pokemon Go walking on iOS and Android devices. Also supports changing location on most dating and social apps.

3. Protect Your Privacy

Privacy is more vital than ever before, and FonesGo Location Changer will help you protect it. It may be used to prevent apps from tracking your true location, ensuring your location remains private.

How to Spoof Location on iPhone & Android?

It’s as simple as 1-2-3 to use the FonesGo Location Changer:

Install the app on your computer after downloading it. Connect your Android or iPhone to your PC. Choose your preferred location and click to adjust.

That’s all! Your GPS Location will be transmitted to your selected destination in a moment.

More info: https://fonesgo.com/guide/how-to-use-location-changer/

Pricing and Compatibility:

FonesGo Location Changer is the most affordable location spoofing solution for Android and iOS users. It has attributes that make it valuable.

Pricing:

1-Month plan: $9.95 per month

1-Quarter plan: $19.95

1-Year plan: $39.95

Lifetime Plan: $79.95

Compatibility:

Windows: Win 11/10/8.1/8/7

Mac: 13 (macOS Ventura), 12 (macOS Monterey), 11 (macOS Big Sur), 10.15 (macOS Catalina), 10.14 (macOS Mojave), Mac OS X 10.13 (High Sierra), 10.12 (macOS Sierra)

iOS: ios 7.0- ios 17

Android: Android 7.0-Android 14 (All Android devices)

About FonesGo:

FonesGo is a leading software development company focusing on mobile phone/computer solutions. We aspire to improve the mobile experience for people all around the world by focusing on innovation and user-friendliness. And provide simple, effective, and professional solutions for Android, iOS, and PC devices.

For more details, please visit:

More information: https://fonesgo.com/location-changer/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fonesgo

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@fonesgo

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/L1j8cgilKnA?si=5wRn1_PyrDtOU-VM

News Source: FonesGo