FONTANA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Hyundai dealership in the town of Fontana, California is excited to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its grand opening with local residents this month. To commemorate the milestone, the branch will be providing food and fun for the residents of Fontana. Fontana Hyundai is looking to express its appreciation to residents of the city who have made the company’s first year at this location such a success.



Image Caption: Fontana Hyundai.

Through their event on Friday, August 19, 2022, Fontana Hyundai will offer guests:

Live music provided by a professional DJ

Free food compliments of TK Burgers & Fries

Cotton candy, popcorn and snow cones from Snowconeifornia

Celebratory cake cutting and complimentary beverages

“It’s been an honor to serve our community and we’ll continue to provide our best service for your vehicle needs,” says David Reynolds, General Manager of the Fontana location, about their experience serving the community since opening and his hopes for the company’s future.

The Fontana Hyundai family is excited to welcome local residents to their facility on Friday, August 19th, 2022 for a lively celebration of music, food, and good company. The event is taking place at Fontana Hyundai, which is located at 16850 South Highland Ave. Fontana, CA.

Although the event is open all day, starting from 10 a.m., food from TK Burgers & Fries will be served, for free, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. There will also be free cake and drinks during this time. TK Burgers has 20 years of experience catering events so this food truck serving up burgers, fries and the works is sure to satisfy all attendees of this anniversary celebration event.

The event is fun for the whole family, with additional treats for the kids to enjoy such as cotton candy, popcorn and snow cones. The celebration is also open to residents of surrounding towns in which Fontana Hyundai has proudly helped its customers find the vehicles of their dreams. They have assisted clients in making vehicle purchases in Fontana, Ontario, Corona, Redlands and Rancho Cucamonga.

Fontana Hyundai is a premier California dealership with an extensive selection of new and used vehicles on site. The location in San Bernardino County first opened on August 27, 2021. This soft opening date marked the beginning of the dealership’s sales and positive customer experience service within the county. On September 3, 2021, they hosted a hard launch grand opening which was attended by Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren.

This week’s event is an exciting opportunity for the Fontana Hyundai team to thank the local community for their support over the past 12 months in making this location the town’s premier dealership. David Reynolds and his dedicated team hope to see Fontana residents turn out in big numbers on Friday, August 19th, 2022 for this important milestone occasion.

Anyone interested in finding out more information about the event or receiving parts, sales or customer service from Fontana Hyundai can contact the dealership through their online form.

Learn more at: https://www.fontanahyundai.com/

News Source: Fontana Hyundai