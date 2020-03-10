HUMBLE, Texas, March 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Forged Components Inc. is proud to announce the acquisition of the Western of Texas Forge & Flange Company. The acquisition was completed in the 4th quarter of 2019.



The Western of Texas Forge & Flange Company has been in business for over 35 years and manufactures high-quality pipe flanges and forgings to standard and custom sizes. They have the ability to supply commodity flanges to the oil and gas exploration and production, oil refining and processing, petrochemical, chemical, and power generation industries just to name a few.

Even though the Western of Texas Forge & Flange Company is by owned FCI, they will continue operating under the Western of Texas Forge & Flange Co. trade name. They specialize in alloy material grades.

“Western of Texas Forge & Flange Co. is particularly a good fit because FCI does not manufacture commodity flanges, as well as it expands our forging capabilities with an addition of 4,000 lb., 8,000 lb. and 12,000 lb. hammers,” said Leon Zilberman at FCI. “This purchase fills one of the few gaps within the range of products FCI provides for the oil and gas industry.”

Some of the capabilities that Western of Texas Forge & Flange provide are open die and rough forging, heat treating, manual machining, CNC machining, and PMI. They have a strong reputation for delivering “on time” shipments and specialize in expedited production.

About Forged Components Inc.

Forged Components Inc. (FCI) is a global leader in the forging, heat treating, machining of integral self-reinforcing connections for ASME pressure vessels, studding outlets and ASME B16.47 Series A & B large diameter flanges.

FCI operates from over 300,000 square-feet of manufacturing facilities at multiple locations throughout Texas in Houston, Humble and Navasota with its corporate office and manufacturing/inventory facility situated in Humble. In addition to ASME pressure vessel connections, FCI manufactures custom forgings for all sectors of the oil and gas, petrochemical and power generation industries.

Learn more at: http://www.ForgedComponents.com

