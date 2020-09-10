ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® has hired SaaS sales executive Tyler Brantley as director of implementation. In this role, Brantley will serve as the internal liaison between FormFree’s sales and operations teams and support revenue growth by working to ensure an ideal onboarding experience for every FormFree customer.



PHOTO CAPTION: FormFree Adds SaaS Executive Tyler Brantley.

Prior to joining FormFree, Brantley was vice president of sales at content production marketplace StudioNow, where he oversaw sales and business development and helped spin out marketing procurement platform Octerra in 2019. As vice president of sales at Octerra, Brantley’s team helped Fortune 500 brands more effectively collaborate and manage their marketing processes, pass-through costs and ROI through technology.

“Tyler has made a career of helping companies build strategies that set a foundation for long-term success,” said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. “Our implementation team is mission-critical, because it is every client’s first impression of what it’s like to be a FormFree customer — so we are thrilled to have a leader of Tyler’s caliber leading that charge.”

“FormFree has earned a reputation for being a genuine partner that is dedicated to helping its lender clients solve the challenges they deal with day in and day out,” said Brantley. “I’m excited by the opportunity to work with a company that is redefining its industry and proud to join such a talented, collaborative team.”

Brantley is also co-founder of Resilient Families Institute, a company that works with active U.S. military families to help them build strong, healthy relationships that stand the test of time and deployment. Brantley is a graduate of The University of the South.

About FormFree:

FormFree is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek and Passport are changing the credit decisioning landscape and encouraging lenders nationwide to incorporate a more holistic view of each borrower’s financial DNA. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree’s patented verification reports representing over a trillion dollars in loan verifications.

FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, reduces origination timelines by up to 20 days and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey™.

For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/formfree/

