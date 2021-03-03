ATHENS, Ga., March 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced its inclusion in HousingWire’s annual Tech100 list for the seventh time. The award recognizes companies and solutions that are revolutionizing the mortgage process.

HousingWire’s Tech100 program is designed to provide housing professionals a definitive list of the most innovative and impactful companies solving the problems mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day. Competition for the Tech100 program grows each year.

“We’re honored to be recognized by HousingWire year after year. Our ambition to transform the way lenders and borrowers understand each other has no limit,” said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. “This award fuels our resolve to continue making loans simpler and safer for everyone.”

“After the uncertainty and unpredictability of last year, we expected a greater adoption of technology. However, these 100 real estate and mortgage companies took digital disruption to a whole new level and propelled a complete digital revolution, leaving a digital legacy that will impact borrowers, clients and companies for years to come,” said HousingWire HW+ Managing Editor Brena Nath. “Knowing what these companies were able to navigate and overcome, we’re excited to announce this year’s list of the most innovative technology companies serving the mortgage and real estate industries.”

To view the complete list of 2021 HousingWire Tech100 winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-the-2021-hw-tech100-mortgage-winners/.

About FormFree®

FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport® make for a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape by enabling lenders to understand people’s true ability to pay (ATP®). To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree’s patented verification reports representing trillions of dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, dramatically reduces origination timelines and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey®. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

