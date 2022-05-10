ATHENS, Ga., May 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced it has opened registration to the organization’s third annual Heroes Golf Classic, which will be held on September 9, 2022, at Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course in Buford, Georgia. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance and preparedness education to communities affected by disaster.

FormFree invites companies and individuals to participate in the Luau on the Lake themed charity golf tournament by registering to play or sponsoring the event. Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum sponsorships are available in addition to two new interactive sponsorship opportunities. The Power Red premier hole sponsorship, named to honor the life-saving impact of blood donations, features a golf cannon that allows players to launch balls up to 300 yards on a Par 3 hole. The Pillowcase Hole premier sponsorship, named for the Red Cross Pillowcase Preparedness Program, is led by a golf professional who will make the first shot, setting golfers up to make a Par 5 hole in two shots.

“When natural disasters or other emergencies threaten the safety of our community, the Red Cross of Northeast Georgia is there to help,” said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. “The FormFree team and I are honored to dedicate our time, money and effort to help support this life-saving work.”

Located less than an hour north of Atlanta and situated along the shores of Lake Lanier, the award-winning Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course features 18 holes designed to delight golf enthusiasts. Charming, tranquil and rich with wildlife, the course is distinguished by its exceptional quality and commitment to service.

The 2021 Heroes Golf Classic brought together more than 100 golfers and volunteers at the Château Élan Winery and Resort in Braselton, Georgia. The event raised $57,030 to benefit Red Cross-sponsored disaster relief services, blood drives and educational programs. This year, FormFree has set a fundraising goal of $75,000.

“Since FormFree was founded in 2008, it has supported the American Red Cross by participating in blood drives, food drives and fundraisers,” said Marlon Trone, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia. “Now over a decade later, FormFree is one of our most cherished supporters. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to continuing our work together.”

The American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia provides direct service to 23 Georgia counties by supporting the collection, testing and distribution of blood and blood components in the region, providing emergency resources for military families, facilitating lifesaving training and helping communities impacted by disasters. FormFree CEO Brent Chandler joined the organization’s board of directors in 2017, and FormFree was named the Northeast Georgia chapter’s 2021 Corporate Blood Sponsor of the Year.

To register for FormFree’s third annual Heroes Golf Classic, visit https://HeroesClassic22.givesmart.com.

Those who are unable to attend the tournament can support the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia’s humanitarian work by making a donation at https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/.

