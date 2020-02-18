ATHENS, Ga., Feb. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced its anchor sponsorship of NEXT’s upcoming event, #NEXTWINTER20, being held February 23-25 at the Ritz Carlton in Dallas.



On Monday, February 24, FormFree’s Cindy Snow will join Housing Finance Strategies President Faith Schwartz and Quicken Loans VP of Public Policy Nicole Booth for a morning session titled “DC Update: Housing Policy in an Election Year.” Snow, who serves as FormFree’s product and integrations lead, will help attendees interpret pending legislation and other public policy developments through a technology lens.

Later Monday afternoon, FormFree Director of Partner Relationships Christy Moss will moderate “Growing through Partnerships,” a panel that examines how lenders can leverage business-to-business partnerships to grow revenue. Speakers include Tawn Kelley, president of Taylor Morrison Home Funding, and Daniela Bigali, SVP of sales and marketing for Homestead Funding.

On Tuesday, FormFree will take the stage to demo the latest capabilities of its Passport all-in-one verification service as part of a technology showcase that includes Agent Find, DocMagic, Ellie Mae, EXOS Technologies, Global DMS, MCT Capital Trading, Mortgage Cadence, ReverseVision, Roostify and Snapdocs.

“FormFree made the decision to become a premier sponsor of NEXT mortgage events last year, and we have never looked back,” said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. “Since launching in 2018, NEXT has quickly become one of the most relevant and value-adding event series in the mortgage industry. The thoughtful content, intimate environment and careful curation of attendees attracts the highest level of senior executive and decision makers.”

NEXT hosts lender-centric events three times each year. Its flagship winter and summer events deliver experience-based intel on topics relevant to today’s top mortgage executives. NEXTDC, held in the fall and produced in partnership with Housing Finance Strategies, focuses on housing policy and fintech.

For more information or to register for #NEXTWINTER20, visit https://nextmortgagenews.com/nextwinter20/.

About FormFree®

FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek and Passport™ are changing the credit decisioning landscape and encouraging lenders nationwide to incorporate a more holistic view of each borrower’s financial DNA. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree’s patented verification reports representing over a trillion dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, reduces origination timelines by up to 20 days and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey™. A HousingWire TECH100™ company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia.

For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

