ATHENS, Ga., Nov. 28, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced the appointment of MX Technologies, Inc. (MX) Founder and Executive Chair Ryan Caldwell to its board of directors. Caldwell brings more than 20 years of experience in financial services and fintech, helping organizations around the world harness the power of financial data to improve business and consumer outcomes.



“Few people bring the passion and vision to a challenge like Ryan Caldwell. He is a strong advocate for creating an open finance ecosystem that offers improved financial outcomes for consumers and the businesses that serve them, which aligns with our own philosophy,” said FormFree founder and CEO Brent Chandler. “We’re honored to have Ryan join our board of directors as we decentralize consumer financial data and democratize access to credit.”

Caldwell founded MX as a mission-driven organization focused on empowering the world to be financially strong. Prior to founding MX, Caldwell built and successfully exited multiple technology startups and performed consulting work in the United States, Singapore and London for large corporations, including Visa and Microsoft.

“I am excited to continue my work with FormFree, now as a board member,” said Ryan Caldwell, founder and executive chair, MX. “We share a vision to improve consumer and business outcomes by helping businesses to reliably connect and verify financial data, gain customer intelligence and deliver personalized money experiences to improve customer engagement and retention.”

Caldwell and Chandler share parallel philosophies ranging from a conviction to help empower financial strength and freedom to honoring and protecting our service members and precious freedoms. Caldwell completed the majority of undergraduate hours at the United States Air Force Academy and transferred to the Marriot School of Management at BYU to finish his degree in Business Management with an emphasis in Information Systems.

About FormFree®:

FormFree empowers consumers to understand their ability to pay and share it with lenders like never before. Using FormFree’s Passport® app, consumers can verify all the core financial data required by loan underwriters — including identity, assets, income, employment credit history and cash-flow data — in seconds. Once consumers are ready to transact, they can anonymously share their verified data on the FormFree Exchange (FFX) and receive immediate offers from a marketplace of lenders who fully understand their ability to pay, residual income and eligibility for down payment assistance and inclusive lending programs.

