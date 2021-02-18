ATHENS, Ga., Feb. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced its AccountChek® 3n1 (3n1) asset, employment and income verification service now covers 85% of U.S. workers whose employers utilize a payroll processing service, representing over 100 million wage earners.

As the pioneer of the mortgage industry’s first truly automated verification of assets (VOA) solution complete with government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) rep and warrant relief, FormFree has enhanced income and employment verification for its 3,000-plus lender customers with direct-source data from 35 of the nation’s largest payroll service providers.

3n1 addresses a critical need for lenders and GSEs to capture structured, direct-source data and original income documentation at a cost-effective price point. Direct-source payroll data provides a more current understanding of a borrower’s ability to pay (ATP) and mitigates risks associated with human error and document fraud. With 3n1, FormFree enables lenders to deliver a world-class borrower experience and directly addresses key industry pain points by electronically furnishing lenders with high-fidelity income and employment data.

Said David Battany, EVP of capital markets for Guild Mortgage (NYSE: GHLD), “Instant employment and income verification supported by paystubs and W-2s is something we’ve been waiting for. We are committed to offering a best-in-class borrower experience. With innovative partners like FormFree by our side, we are confident we can achieve our goal of increasing financial inclusion.” Guild Mortgage has worked with FormFree since participating in Fannie Mae’s Day 1 Certainty® pilot in 2016.

“We are always looking for innovative solutions that make mortgages faster and easier for our borrowers and teams,” said Trinity Oaks Mortgage President Michael Kuentz. “We’ve relied on FormFree’s asset solution to streamline the loan process and cut down on time to close for several years. FormFree’s new income and employment solution is the right product at the right time.”

With 3n1, borrowers authorize payroll providers to electronically share their six most recent paystubs and most recent W-2 with lenders and refresh that documentation within 10 days of the loan closing.

3n1 saves lenders time and money by providing accurate data and universally accepted supporting documents up-front. This makes for a faster, cleaner underwriting and closing experience and prevents lenders from having to going back to borrowers to chase down more documents.

“Mortgage lenders have been longing for an income and employment solution with wider employer coverage. FormFree’s vision goes even further, combining expansive coverage with their time-tested asset solution,” said Rajesh Bhat, CEO at digital mortgage platform Roostify. “This is a welcome innovation that we look forward to offering through our platform.”

“Getting investor-accepted, up-to-date employment and income verification along with the most recent paystubs and W-2s — all in less than 30 seconds — is a game changer,” said Ben Miller, co-founder of homeownership platform SimpleNexus. “This is the kind of advancement our industry needs and borrowers deserve.”

“We hear loud and clear that our lenders and partners are looking for better ways of validating borrower employment and income with the security, accuracy and efficiency of direct-source data at a disruptive price point,” said Brent Chandler, CEO at FormFree. “As the pioneers of automated asset verification, we will continue to lead the mortgage industry to its fully digital destination, ultimately arriving at a holistic view of a consumer’s financial DNA in a single Passport.”

