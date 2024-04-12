WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, April 12, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On March 27, 2024, Foster Group received recognition as a 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner. This is the seventh time Foster Group has received this award, placing them among eleven other companies to achieve this distinction. The award recognizes organizations that have created and remain dedicated to a culture of engagement at the core of their business strategy.



“The culture at Foster Group is built on the strength of all of our team members choosing to passionately rally around our vision of helping our team, our clients, and our communities experience meaningful and generous lives. This is an essential part of our day-to-day interactions,” said Buck Olsen, CEO. “The foundation of our team is built upon our values of care, character, and competence. Our team embodies these values, and it shows up in the relationships we have with each other, and with the clients we have the privilege of serving.”

Backed by Gallup’s world-class analytics and research into high-performance workplaces, for more than a decade, Gallup has presented this honor to organizations that have proven their ability to achieve exceptionally high levels of workplace engagement by investing in their people.

Foster Group is one of just 60 total employers chosen worldwide.

About Foster Group Inc.

Since 1989, the team at Foster Group has been committed to helping you feel Truly Cared For®. Spanning our ownership over 3 generations of employees to help ensure client relationship continuity is just the start. Being an SEC-regulated fiduciary and our belief in fee-only compensation structures with our clients also ensures that we put your best interests first.

We believe in clients having full-access to the collective abilities of all our team members, rather than being served by just a single advisor. And, perhaps most importantly, we are committed to going beyond the portfolio, to understand the hearts and purposes of our clients.

We display our values-driven approach not just in what we say, but in how we serve our clients, our communities, and our fellow team members. By advancing our advice with science and getting the right people in the right positions, we are in constant pursuit of a better client experience.

We offer clients a full complement of financial services, including investment management for individuals and institutions, qualified retirement plan consulting and design, and advanced financial planning services.

We invite you to enter into a conversation, into our world of expertise, and into a long-lasting relationship in which we do everything within our power to live up to our promises.

Foster Group is registered as an investment adviser and only transacts business in states where it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability.

