LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Drug-Free World has achieved a significant milestone. “We are thrilled to announce that the Foundation for a Drug-Free World has been granted Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council,” posted the Foundation’s executive director Jessica Hochman on X (formerly Twitter) on July 4. “Consultative Status allows the Foundation to formally contribute to the work of the United Nations by participating in conferences, providing expert advice on drug prevention strategies, and collaborating with other NGOs on shared goals. This amplified platform strengthens our ability to advocate for a drug-free world on a global scale.”



Image caption: Photo caption: Foundation for a Drug-Free World is awarded Consultative Status to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), a significant milestone in its global mission to empower youth with factual drug education and prevent drug abuse.

The evidence is clear: invest in prevention

This new status provides the Foundation with an even greater ability to carry out its mission, in keeping with the UN’s International Day Against Drug Abuse motto for this year–“The evidence is clear: invest in prevention.”

“This is what has driven the Foundation’s work since its inception,” says Hochman. “Providing fact-based education to empower youth and adults to make the informed decision to live drug-free.”

To take effective action, visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World website, take the free online drug-education course or join or open a chapter of the Foundation.

