SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month approaches in November, Frank Residences is spotlighting award-winning programs that are transforming memory care. The Bay Area’s leading nonprofit senior living community demonstrates how combining creativity, innovation, and thoughtfully designed environments can enrich the daily lives of people living with dementia and provide peace of mind for their families.



Image caption: A resident of Frank Residences engages with the Memory Care Experience Station.

“At Frank Residences, every memory care neighborhood is intentionally small, with no more than 18 residents per neighborhood, to encourage connection while reducing overstimulation,” said Robert Sarison, LMFT, Executive Director at Frank Residences. “Natural light, courtyards, and inviting common spaces are designed with comfort and safety in mind, while honoring residents’ independence.”

Life enrichment at Frank Residences is personalized around each resident’s story, interests, and abilities. Music, art, and drama therapies inspire connection, creativity, and self-expression, while tailored activities nurture individuality and strengthen family bonds. Residents also enjoy concerts, films, and art workshops in state-of-the-art venues such as the Osher Performance Center, movie theater, and art studio.

Innovative programs and forward-thinking tools at Frank Residences enhance life for residents.

Memory Care Experience Station – A one-of-a-kind multisensory experience using sight, scent, sound, and touch to reduce agitation and ease anxiety. Residents have “traveled” through Italy with the aroma of basil and fresh bread or taken a sensory drive across the Golden Gate Bridge using vibration pads. Families often describe these sessions as moments when their loved ones “come alive.” The program has earned national recognition, including the Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award and the LeadingAge California Innovation Award.

– A one-of-a-kind multisensory experience using sight, scent, sound, and touch to reduce agitation and ease anxiety. Residents have “traveled” through Italy with the aroma of basil and fresh bread or taken a sensory drive across the Golden Gate Bridge using vibration pads. Families often describe these sessions as moments when their loved ones “come alive.” The program has earned national recognition, including the Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award and the LeadingAge California Innovation Award. Dinner Party Program – Developed in collaboration with UCSF’s Global Brain Health Institute, this annual gathering uses favorite foods to evoke long-term memories and encourage interaction. Residents share cherished recipes and stories, demonstrating the power of food as a non-pharmacological approach to dementia care.

– Developed in collaboration with UCSF’s Global Brain Health Institute, this annual gathering uses favorite foods to evoke long-term memories and encourage interaction. Residents share cherished recipes and stories, demonstrating the power of food as a non-pharmacological approach to dementia care. Dementia Capable Care – All team members receive advanced training through the evidence-based Dementia Capable Care™ curriculum from the Crisis Prevention Institute, emphasizing person-centered, non-drug approaches. Two certified instructors also extend this training to families.

– All team members receive advanced training through the evidence-based Dementia Capable Care™ curriculum from the Crisis Prevention Institute, emphasizing person-centered, non-drug approaches. Two certified instructors also extend this training to families. Virtual Reality Training – Innovative VR simulations help staff experience dementia from the resident’s perspective, building empathy and enhancing compassionate, individualized care.

– Innovative VR simulations help staff experience dementia from the resident’s perspective, building empathy and enhancing compassionate, individualized care. Liquid View – An installation that creates a therapeutic, engaging experience and converts the space into an immersive, nature-inspired digital environment. It offers calming visuals that reduce stress and promote emotional well-being for residents.

– An installation that creates a therapeutic, engaging experience and converts the space into an immersive, nature-inspired digital environment. It offers calming visuals that reduce stress and promote emotional well-being for residents. Fitness and Wellness with Exos – In partnership with Exos, a national leader in holistic wellness, certified instructors provide fitness classes and personalized training designed to support strength, balance, and vitality beyond traditional exercise.

– In partnership with Exos, a national leader in holistic wellness, certified instructors provide fitness classes and personalized training designed to support strength, balance, and vitality beyond traditional exercise. Empower Me Therapies – On-site physical, occupational, and speech therapy services further support residents’ health and independence.

– On-site physical, occupational, and speech therapy services further support residents’ health and independence. Arts & Medicine Integration – UCSF-trained physicians use the arts as a therapeutic tool to enhance mood and connection.

“When Marvin first arrived, I worried about how he’d adjust,” said Barbara, whose husband now lives at Frank Residences. “The team recognized his unique routines and gave him the reassurance he needed. Now he’s thriving in an environment that truly values his dignity—it’s changed both of our lives.”

UPCOMING COMMUNITY WORKSHOP

As part of its collaboration with the local community, Frank Residences will host Living Longer, Living Better, a free, engaging discussion on aging trends, family dynamics, and senior living options on Wednesday, November 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Gerontologist Amy LaGrant will discuss research that shows where you live can help you live longer. Community living enhances quality of life and may also support better health, happiness, and longevity. Learn about financial models, care types, and practical steps for planning ahead. Includes a live Q&A session.

Families, professionals, and community members are welcome. Complimentary refreshments will be provided. RSVP at: https://discoverfrankresidences.org/events/.

ABOUT FRANK RESIDENCES

Frank Residences, located on the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living (SFCJL), is a nonprofit senior living community offering 113 assisted living apartments and 66 memory care suites. Since opening in 2020, Frank Residences has fully embraced aging with person-centered care, hospitality-grade amenities, and inclusive programming for residents at all stages of cognitive health. For more information, visit https://discoverfrankresidences.org/.

