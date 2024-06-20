NEW YORK, N.Y., June 20, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, FliFlik proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary AI Photo Enhancer – FliFlik KlearMax for Photo, a powerful new tool that leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to remove the blurry, increase resolution, and sharpen the details, turning your lackluster photos into stunning, high-quality images.



Image caption: FliFlik KlearMax for Photo.

FliFlik KlearMax for Photo offers a range of features to suit your specific needs. For portraits, choose from Soft Mode for a subtle, natural enhancement, Natural Mode for a balanced improvement, or Sharpen Mode to bring out crisp details. In addition to portrait enhancement, our versatile tool includes a General Model for overall image improvement and a Denoise Model to eliminate unwanted grain and noise from any photo.

Let’s explore the major features of FliFlik KlearMax for Photo:

:: Diverse AI Models to Meet All Needs

By utilizing advanced AI algorithms, KlearMax for Photo offers 3 AI models, including Face Model, General Model, and Denoise Model. The Face Model is the best image enhancer for portrait perfection, removing blur, increasing resolution, and retouching details for a flawless finish. The General Model is a versatile solution, tackling all image types–landscapes, architecture, animals, and plants–with targeted enhancements. For photos plagued by unwanted noise, the Denoise Model works to reduce the majority of noise from your photos, restoring clarity from images like animations and games.

:: Batch Image Enhancement at Once

Speed and flexibility are hallmarks of FliFlik KlearMax for Photo. Our powerful AI models are optimized for fast processing, saving you valuable time. Enhance multiple photos at once and apply different AI models to each image for tailored results. With a single click, you can transform your entire collection in seconds.

:: 100% Safe Process

We will not compromise our users’ privacy. Unlike online photo enhancers, our AI photo enhancer works entirely on your device. Your photos and data never leave your computer, ensuring complete privacy and security.

:: Excellent Image Format Converter

Say goodbye to format headaches! KlearMax for Photo offers a built-in image format converter that seamlessly converts your photos between popular formats like JPG, PNG, and BMP. This effortless workflow ensures your images are always compatible with your needs.

Availability and Pricing

Right now, we are running a free Giveaway event for 6-month license.

FliFlik KlearMax for Photo: https://fliflik.com/ai-klearmax-for-photo/

The normal price will be:

Month plan: $19.95

Year plan: $59.95

Lifetime plan: $99.95

Compatibility:

Windows: Win 11/10/8.1/8/7 64-bit

macOS version will be coming soon

About FliFlik:

FliFlik is a young and dynamic brand founded by Shenzhen HappyDog Technology Co., Ltd in 2019 with a clear mission to revolutionize the digital experience for users worldwide. Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to developing innovative multimedia software that enhances the digital lives of our users. We believe that technology should be intuitive, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical expertise.

LEARN MORE:

Website: https://fliflik.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fliflikofficial/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FliFlik

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FliFlik/

News Source: FliFlik