SEATTLE, Wash., July 11, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — How would you like to take home 100% of your paycheck and never pay income tax again? To learn more, get a free copy of the new book by Rich Germaine, “Tax Revolution 2.0, Let’s Get Rid of the Income Tax.”



Image caption: IRS Closed Photo – Media Arts Institute.

The book explores alternative ways the government can collect income to cover government programs. And there truly is a better way. Eliminate the income tax and abolish the IRS and replace the whole system with a national consumption tax.

The Kindle book is a free download through Sunday, July 13th on Amazon. The audiobook is 2 ½ hours in length, narrated by the author and available on Spotify for only $0.99 today.

Why is the author giving this book away and the audiobook at a deep discount?

“We need everyone who pays taxes to get this book, get educated and share it with their congressional representatives. It will change everything and make America prosperous beyond our dreams,” says the author, Rich Germaine.



Image caption: Cover, ‘Tax Revolution 2.0’ by Rich Germaine, published by Media Arts Institute.

The public is excited about the prospect of replacing the income tax with a national consumption tax. A recent national survey by Quantus Insights shows that 58% of registered voters are in support of replacing the income tax… and 50% like the idea of abolishing the IRS.

Media Arts Institute LLC is a media company specializing in online marketing, audiobooks and advisory services.

The author, Rich Germaine, is a 40-year media veteran with experience in radio, TV and the motion picture industry. Rich has also coordinated national and regional research projects working in cooperation with the Gallup Organization and for the White House Conference on the Family.

Learn more:

Author website: https://www.richgermaine.com/

Amazon Kindle Edition link: https://a.co/d/2ySvyEF

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0707-s2p-taxrevolution-300dpi.jpg

Image caption: Cover, “Tax Revolution 2.0” by Rich Germaine, published by Media Arts Institute.

News Source: Author Rich Germaine