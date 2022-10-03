SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Effective immediately, Freedom Makers Virtual Services (FMVS) has merged with Re4ormed to create The Forum. The Forum’s mission is to grow veteran and military spouse owned businesses by providing an ecosystem of support through “All Calls” and partner offerings.



Image Caption: The Forum.

The merger was a natural one. FMVS’s mission is to connect small business owners with professional, capable military spouse virtual assistants. This aligned well with Re4ormed’s goal to help veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses. A new logo has been revealed as part of the merger and launch.

The founder of Re4ormed, Navy Veteran, Mark Mhley, says, “There is clearly defined entrepreneurial spirit shared by those who have worn our nation’s cloth and supported the defense of our nation. I believe that combining forces with FMVS will scale and improve our collective impact and amplify the voice of our community’s offerings.”

“All Calls” are a dynamic part of The Forum’s ecosystem. They consist of weekly, time-zone-based virtual support forums, quarterly professional symposiums and other networking events held throughout the year. All veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs are encouraged to join the community to “get a little help and give a little help” by sharing their businesses through executive pitches and connecting with one another online and in the real world.

The Forum’s directory of vetted partners, business services and products can be found on FMVS’s website. It provides a searchable catalog of enterprises that offer support and resources to small business patrons. It also features products from veteran and military spouse-owned companies.

“We believe small businesses make up the backbone of our country and military spouses are the backbone of our military,” Laura Renner, FMVS’s founder, says. “Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs deserve marketplace access and resources. Supporting the growth and sustainability of small businesses and the income earning potential of military families are at the heart of what we do. Mark and I believe in each other’s missions and I’m honored and excited to partner with him.”

Renner is also a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate. After serving as a Public Relations Officer, she earned her International MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Renner currently serves as an Air Force Reservist.

About Freedom Makers Virtual Services:

FMVS was founded in 2015 and continues to grow. It’s built on a foundation of principles: freedom, transparency and striving for excellence. Because the virtual assistants who find work through FMVS are associated with the military, they understand how to be flexible and deliver top-notch service to small businesses and entrepreneurs who are working to grow and scale their companies. FMVS prides itself on delivering excellent, customized support while simultaneously proffering meaningful, flexible work for military spouses around the globe.

