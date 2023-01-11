PICKERING, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 11, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In Jennifer Gellel’s current “why-done-it” novel, “Friends for Infinity: The Detective John Hollis Series” (ISBN: 978-0228879626; August, 2022), after a woman turns up dead in a local children’s park, Detective John Hollis is quick to arrest the killer after a resident confesses, but he struggles to understand why this unlikely suspect has committed such a heinous crime.



“Friends for Infinity” features Detective John Hollis, who is new to Greenville, Maine’s police department. He is a homicide detective who has come from Los Angeles for a much-needed break from the city’s rising violent crime. But shortly following his arrival, jumping straight from the frying pan into the fire, he is faced with his first murder case in his new role. “Friends for Infinity” is an untraditional why-done-it mystery novel, desperately seeking the truth.

Author Jennifer Gellel earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Western Ontario where she studied English and became interested in writing. She currently lives in Toronto, Canada, and is an avid supporter of all her city’s major sports teams and the theatre arts district. She has run several Toronto marathons, where she qualified for the prestigious Boston Marathon, completing the run with success in 2009. Today, she serves on the front line of her city’s police service, giving her a unique insight into procedural investigations.

“Friends for Infinity: The Detective John Hollis Series”, Jennifer’s first novel, was released in 2022. Please visit https://jennifergellel.com

“Friends for Infinity” is now out through Tellwell Publishing (RRP $22.99) and available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo and more.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: Jennifer Gellel

Email: falconjenn[at]hotmail.com

Genre: FICTION

Released: August, 2022

PAPERBACK: ISBN-13: 978-0228879626

HARDCOVER: ISBN-13: 978-0228879633

EBOOK: ISBN-13: 978-0228879640

Publisher: Tellwell Publishing ( https://tellwell.ca/ ).

