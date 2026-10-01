NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Frodio is marking the midpoint of its “Frodio Loves You” anniversary campaign with a reminder that eligible participants in the United States still have time to enter for the opportunity to receive one of 1,000 free wigs.



Image caption: Image caption: “Frodio Loves You” Giveaway Reaches Midpoint With 1,000 Free Wigs Still Up for Grabs.

Launched on September 28 as part of Frodio’s second-anniversary celebration, the giveaway remains open through October 4, 2026 on the brand’s official TikTok and Instagram accounts.

The campaign is built around the message “Frodio listens. Frodio cares. Frodio gives back,” turning the brand’s anniversary into a direct thank-you to the community that has supported it during its first two years.

1,000 Wigs. 1,000 Ways to Be You.

FOUR DAYS REMAIN TO ENTER

Eligible U.S. participants can still enter through:

TikTok: @frodio_official

@frodio_official Instagram: @frodiohair

To receive a valid entry on a platform, participants must follow the corresponding official Frodio account and comment “1,000 Wigs. 1,000 Ways to Be You” on an official Frodio post and tag one friend.

A valid TikTok entry counts as one entry, while a valid Instagram entry counts as one entry. Participants who complete the requirements on both platforms may receive up to two entries, although each individual may ultimately receive only one prize.

The campaign is limited to eligible participants in the United States, and a valid U.S. shipping address will be required for prize fulfillment.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER ENTRIES CLOSE

Once the entry period ends on October 4, Frodio will review submissions from October 5 through October 11 to verify eligibility and remove duplicate, automated, invalid, or otherwise ineligible entries.

On October 12, the campaign will move into its winner announcement stage. Selected participants will be identified as Potential Winners, and Frodio will begin contacting them through its official Instagram account.

Potential Winners must respond and submit the required verification and contact information by October 15, 2026. A prize is not confirmed until the verification process has been successfully completed.

Participants who do not respond by the deadline or do not satisfy the campaign requirements will not be included among the final Confirmed Winners.

FREE WIG REDEMPTION BEGINS OCTOBER 16

Beginning October 16, Confirmed Winners will receive a redemption code that can be used to choose one eligible wig at no cost from Frodio’s 1,000 Free Wigs Giveaway Collection.

Available styles, colors, and variations will be subject to inventory at the time of redemption. Confirmed Winners must complete their product selection and redemption information by January 31, 2027. Giveaway wigs are not eligible for return or exchange.

Frodio also reminds participants that it will never charge a fee to claim a giveaway prize or require an additional purchase.

With entries now approaching the halfway point, #FrodioLovesYou continues through October 4, giving the community a few more days to take part in Frodio’s second-anniversary thank-you.

Learn more at: https://frodio.com/collections/1000-free-wigs

MULTIMEDIA:

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Image caption: “Frodio Loves You” Giveaway Reaches Midpoint With 1,000 Free Wigs Still Up for Grabs.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT INFO

Name: Lynna

email: lynna[@]frodio.com

News Source: Frodio