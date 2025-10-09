SIOUX CITY, Iowa, Oct. 9, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Robbie Robinson, DNP, founder of Prosper Health & Aesthetics in Sioux City, Iowa, Prosper Wellspa in Grand Prarie, TX, ProsperLife Supplements and Wellspa Consulting, has built his life and companies around a single mission: to create a world of abundance full of love by serving the person he once was.



After facing deeply personal and professional challenges earlier in his career, Robinson has emerged with a renewed sense of purpose—transforming hardship into healing and setbacks into systems that empower others to rise above adversity.

“My story isn’t one of perfection – it’s one of perseverance,” says Robinson. “I made mistakes, learned hard lessons, and rebuilt from the ground up. Today, everything I create – whether it’s a clinic, a supplement line, or a consulting system – is rooted in transparency, accountability, and love.”

Robinson’s journey began in healthcare but took a sharp turn when personal missteps and legal challenges threatened to end his career. Rather than retreating, he took full responsibility, completed every requirement set before him, and began the slow work of rebuilding both his reputation and his purpose.

That process gave birth to Prosper Health & Aesthetics, a medical spa and functional medicine practice known for its results-driven, patient-centered approach, and later Wellspa Consulting, a company designed to help other entrepreneurs scale their wellness businesses through automation, AI, and technology architecture design.

“When I say I want to serve the person I once was, I mean the person who lost direction, who needed a second chance,” Robinson continues. “Entrepreneurship became my therapy. Building systems became my way of creating structure out of chaos. And helping others avoid my mistakes—that became my redemption.”

Today, Robinson’s companies serve thousands of customers, and continue to grow on a national level. His consulting firm, Wellspa Consulting, is on a mission to bring efficiency and freedom to medspa owners who feel trapped by burnout and bottlenecks—using the very lessons born out of his past failures.

Despite public attention resurfacing old events, Robinson remains undeterred.

“You don’t heal by hiding,” he says. “You heal by owning your story so completely that no one can weaponize it against you again.”

With a wry smile, he adds, “Honestly, maybe the Iowa Board of Pharmacy should hire me to automate their systems—because if it takes four years to process a closed case, the real problem isn’t the people trying to rebuild, it’s the inefficiency. At some point, you have to wonder why we’re triggering a person’s PTSD instead of encouraging their progress.”

ABOUT ROBBIE ROBINSON, DNP

Dr. Robbie Robinson is a nurse practitioner, entrepreneur, and founder of Prosper Health & Aesthetics, ProsperLife Supplements, and Wellspa Consulting. His companies combine medical innovation, personal development, and automation to help people look, feel, and live better. His mission is to create a world of abundance full of love by serving the person he once was.

Learn more about Prosper Health & Aesthetics at: https://www.prosperdirecthealth.com/

