CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky., Oct. 17, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FusionWrx, a leading full service marketing agency, announced the successful redesign and launch of a new website for their parent company, Flottman Company, Inc., a venerable leader in the printing industry with over 100 years of excellence. The revamped website, available at www.flottmanco.com, provides Flottman Company with a sophisticated and user-friendly digital platform that truly reflects its more than century-long commitment to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction.



Image caption: From Print Precision to Pixel Perfection.

The collaboration between FusionWrx and Flottman Company aimed to create a digital presence that not only matches the company’s renowned print capabilities but also enhances the online experience for its diverse clientele. The new website features a modern, responsive design, improved navigation, and engaging content that clearly articulates Flottman Company’s comprehensive range of commercial printing and pharmaceutical insert capabilities.

“We are incredibly proud of the new website our marketing division developed for Flottman Company,” said Sue Flottman Steller, company president. “The goal was to create a digital experience that mirrors the precision, quality, and dedication that Flottman has embodied in the printing industry for over a century. The team focused on delivering a site that is not only visually appealing but also highly functional, ensuring visitors can easily access information about our extensive services, from high-quality commercial printing to specialized pharmaceutical printing and miniature folding capabilities.”

Key enhancements to the new Flottman Company website include:

Responsive Design: Optimized for seamless viewing and interaction across all devices, including desktops, tablets, and mobile phones, ensuring accessibility for all users.

Optimized for seamless viewing and interaction across all devices, including desktops, tablets, and mobile phones, ensuring accessibility for all users. Enhanced User Experience: Intuitive navigation and a clean layout make it easier for visitors to explore Flottman’s services, learn about their history, and connect with their team.

Intuitive navigation and a clean layout make it easier for visitors to explore Flottman’s services, learn about their history, and connect with their team. Showcasing Capabilities: Dedicated sections highlight Flottman’s expertise in commercial printing, pharmaceutical printing, and digital marketing services, providing detailed insights into their advanced processes and solutions.

Dedicated sections highlight Flottman’s expertise in commercial printing, pharmaceutical printing, and digital marketing services, providing detailed insights into their advanced processes and solutions. Modern Aesthetics: A fresh, contemporary design aligns with Flottman Company’s forward-thinking approach while honoring its rich heritage.

“For over 100 years, Flottman Company has been synonymous with print excellence. It was crucial that our website not only communicated this legacy but also showcased our ongoing innovation and commitment to our clients. Our internal team at FusionWrx understood our needs perfectly and delivered a dynamic, engaging site that truly represents who we are today and where we are heading,” said Peter Flottman.

The launch of the new website marks a significant milestone for Flottman Company, reinforcing its position as an industry leader and demonstrating its dedication to evolving with the digital landscape. FusionWrx is excited to continue supporting Flottman Company’s digital journey.

About FusionWrx:

FusionWrx is a full-service digital agency specializing in website design and development, digital marketing, and branding solutions. With a focus on delivering measurable results, FusionWrx partners with businesses to create compelling experiences in both the digital and traditional spaces that drive growth and engagement.

Learn more at: https://fusionwrx.com/

News Source: FusionWrx