Chicago-based music house recently wins two ADDYS and two TELLYS for its recent work

CHICAGO, IL – May 1 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The industry honors just keep racking up for GameBeat Studios. The Chicago-based music production and sound design house recently received two Silver Addys in the 6th District Addy Awards competition for its work on the Wal-Mart Voices of Color(TM) Film Series campaign. The winning spots are now eligible for the National Addy Awards in San Francisco next month. GameBeat produced music and sound for the award-winning spots on behalf of E. Morris Communications, the Chicago agency representing Wal-Mart.

Just last month GameBeat received two top honors at the 27th Annual Telly Awards for its work on the 2005 General and Hispanic market Illinois Lottery Mega Millions TV campaigns. The Hispanic market spot received the Silver Telly, (the highest honor) while the General market spot received the second highest award, the Bronze Telly. R.J. Dale Advertising commissioned GameBeat to produce music and sound for the campaign and both spots were recognized for outstanding music.

*(Photo Caption: GameBeat’s President/CEO Darryl Duncan.)

GameBeat’s Addy and Telly Award recognitions solidify the company’s reputation as one of the most innovative music and sound design studios in the nation.

Roxanne Hubbard, Vice President of Client and Creative Services at R.J. Dale said she had no doubt the music GameBeat composed for the Lotto campaign would win recognition. “I knew there was something special about the music GameBeat produced for this campaign. It was powerful, it had impact, it went perfectly with our concept and we knew that GameBeat was the music house to pull this off,” Hubbard said.

Kaye Humphries, Vice President/Creative Director at E. Morris said GameBeat’s contribution to the Wal-Mart “Voices of Color”(TM) campaign played a significant role in the two Addy wins. “We gave Darryl an idea and he came back with music that blew us away,” said Humphries.

GameBeat’s President/CEO Darryl Duncan said the awards validate the company’s versatility. “The Lotto wins represent musical styles that aren’t typically associated with GameBeat such as Dramatic Classical and Latin styles, while the Wal-Mart spots showcase the urban styles we’re capable of. We’re delighted to have won four top awards within one month,” he said.

The Addy Awards is the advertising industry’s largest competition. More than 60,000 entries are submitted annually from industry professionals globally. The awards are conducted by the American Advertising Federation.

The Telly is television’s premier awards honoring outstanding national, local and regional cable commercials and programs. More than 12,000 entries are submitted by professionals worldwide.

A full-service music production and sound design company, GameBeat has produced music for commercials that have featured Pop, Rock, Classical, Rap, Hip-Hop, Latin, Techno and Children’s music. Clients have included Toyota, McDonalds, Sears, Kraft, Motorola, ComEd and more.

To view the award-winning spots and other recent projects, visit: http://www.gamebeatstudios.com and click portfolio.

