Gary Fritzen, award winning composer of musical theatre, feeling the weight of the covid-19 pandemic announces a challenge for singers of all abilities and interest to sing his new song, "There Will Be Light."



Gary has been composing music for over 30 years. With a specialty in musical theatre, you can find some of his published works, such as “Toy Camp” and “Metaphasia” in the Pioneer Drama Services catalog (pioneerdrama.com). Winner of the Schubert Frendrich Playwriting award, he was a winner of the American College Theatre Festival Kennedy Center for best musical score, for “Vanya!”

Mr. Fritzen continued writing musicals for Santa Monica Community College from 1995-2016. Gary has used all of his musical experience to write this song “There Will Be Light” while he works from home as a public High School Music Teacher in the City of Manteca, California (musd.net). As he watches the entire world in lock down and comforts his students online that are nervous for the future, Gary felt a need to write a song that brings hope to his family, friends and loved ones.

With this composition, he is challenging singers to learn the song and sing it for their friends and audiences as well. Art-In-Relation, a production company in Southern California, artistic director Jonas Sills, and Gary Fritzen are teaming up to make a donation of $10 for every person who records this song to Direct Relief ( https://www.directrelief.org/ ) charity organization that donates directly to covid-19 relief up to $5,000 total.

Each submission will be screened to be posted on the YouTube channel for the song and posted nationally!

To hear a sample of the song please visit: https://youtu.be/YnhZMobQMEM

Links to a lead sheet and instrumental tracks are below the YouTube link.

To submit for this challenge please email a video submission to therewillbelightchallenge@yahoo.com. This can be a mp4 file or a YouTube link.

About Direct Relief

Direct Relief working in overdrive to get protective gear and critical care medications to as many health workers as possible, as quickly as possible, with emergency deliveries leaving daily for medical facilities across the U.S.

Direct Relief is coordinating with public health authorities, nonprofit organizations and businesses in the U.S. and globally to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to health workers responding to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Direct Relief is also staging personal protective equipment with regional response agencies across the world, including in the Caribbean and South America through the Pan American Health Organization.

