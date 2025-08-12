AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Agoura Hills residents now have access to 24/7 emergency garage door and electric gate repair services thanks to Gates & Garage Door Express Inc.’s recent expansion into the region. And, there’s no extra charge for after-hours emergency services.



Image caption: wrought iron electric gate.

This family-owned, Southern California-based contractor is known for its personalized, same‑day repair and installation work. They ensure that this expansion will provide faster, more reliable access‑control solutions for homeowners concerned with safety, property access and unexpected equipment failures.

With this new geographic reach comes a guarantee that a technician will respond in under two hours for most calls. And for Gates & Garage Door Express Inc. that’s what truly sets its service apart – timely and personalized service. When a customer calls, they can rest assured that they’ll receive a highly-personalized customer service experience. It’s this top-notch service that really makes the business stand out.



Image caption: Commercial roll up door repair service.

“As demand has grown in the Conejo Valley, we realized Agoura Hills needed more responsive service,” Sean, general manager at Gates & Garage Door Express Inc., says. “A stuck garage or broken gate can be more than inconvenient — it can compromise home security. We’re proud to now serve this area full‑time.”

The service expansion comes as many Agoura Hills property owners are focused on both safety and convenience. By adding a local response team, Gates & Garage Door Express Inc. aims to reduce long wait times often experienced in rural or hillside neighborhoods and to provide insured, professional solutions for common access‑control problems.

It’s where security meets precision.



Image caption: access control system for electric gate.

About Gates & Garage Door Express Inc.:

Headquartered in Southern California, and in business for more than 20 years, Gates & Garage Door Express Inc. specializes in full‑service repairs and installations for garage doors, electric gate motors, access panels, remotes and sensor systems. The company also offers preventive maintenance programs, spring replacement, track adjustment and complete gate automation system installations.

It’s licensed, insured and known for honest pricing, fast response times and friendly, highly-trained technicians.

License#: 1081161; Phone: 818-873-7687

MORE INFORMATION:

Website: https://gatesexpress.com/

Video (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQiEmn0FYa8

