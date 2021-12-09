REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Geminid Systems, Inc. today announced the global rollout of a SaaS super-app that aims to improve pharmaceutical operations by helping field teams easily overcome challenges arising from the ongoing COVID pandemic.

In conjunction with the product’s worldwide release, subscriptions to the app are available at discounted pricing through Jan. 31, 2022.

“Pharmalite CRM is an all-in-one app that enables pharma sales and medical field teams to much more effectively perform, track, and analyze the complex tasks involved in working with existing and prospective healthcare providers,” said Guru Karur, VP Product Strategy.

“It’s essential for pharma companies,” Karur continued, “to have field teams that can communicate better, faster, and more impactfully with providers by use of digital transformation technologies. Companies are finding it difficult now in this pandemic environment to meet patient needs, satisfy regulatory compliance requirements, and reach business objectives.”

Karl Gunst, senior product lead, agreed. “The pandemic is making it difficult to build effective field teams. It’s more difficult because the environment has changed from face-to-face to remote interactions. Existing solutions have failed to meet the new remote needs.”

According to Karur, a potent attribute of Pharmalite CRM is its ability to create fully regulatory-compliant recordings and paper-trails for each interaction between the field teams and health care providers, whether remote or otherwise.

Gunst added that Pharmalite CRM eliminates the need to use as many as a dozen separate apps to cover all the bases. “Pharmalite CRM consolidates within a single app the functionalities to permit training, compliance, analytics, compensation, and more,” he said.

“Most CRM solutions lack built-in analytics and advanced insights,” Karur said. “Pharmalite CRM fills this gap with excellent support for startup, midlife, and fully mature pharmaceutical companies alike—especially those that urgently need to become more agile.”

Pharmalite CRM was in development and beta testing for three years prior to today’s debut, but the super-app already is in use by a number of pharmaceutical companies, Gunst revealed.

Company officials predict Pharmalite CRM will quickly emerge as a formidable rival to the industry’s current top-selling CRM products.

Said Karur: “We in fact believe Pharmalite CRM will eventually overtake the competition as more and more pharmaceutical teams subscribe to our solution and discover its advanced capabilities and actionable AI-driven insights, which are made possible by highest compliance, performance, and scalability features.”

To learn more about Pharmalite CRM, please visit https://www.pharmalitecrm.com/.

ABOUT GEMINID SYSTEMS

Redwood City, California-based Geminid Systems, Inc. is the maker of Pharmalite CRM, currently the only all-in-one pharma SaaS product with applications for sales, medical, market access, as well as management and executive teams. In developing Pharmalite CRM, Geminid harnessed mobile and web technologies to its extensive cloud technologies experience, thereby permitting creation of a fully integrated package of productivity-enhancing, process-simplifying tools designed for unparalleled ease of use.

*LOGO link for media: https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/21-1209-pharmalite-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Geminid Systems Inc.