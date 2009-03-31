NEWS SOURCE: GerrityStone

WOBURN, Mass., March 31 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tracy Streckenbach, CEO of GerrityStone, New England’s premier interior and exterior custom stonework specialist, is pleased to announce two key promotions to their management team: Dawn Carroll, marketing director, architectural division and Adam Graber, director of new business development.

Dawn Carroll has spent the past 11 years as a highly regarded stone design industry consultant, she joined GerrityStone last year and was recently promoted to marketing director, architectural division where she works with some of the area’s most prestigious builders, interior designers and architects, consulting on stone design and fabrication. Dawn is a member of the Marble Institute of America (MIA), National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), and the Builder’s Association of Greater Boston (BAGB).

She is the author of several local and regional articles and is a frequent speaker on panels with design discussions for industry events. She will be one of the featured presenters at the upcoming Residential Design and Construction show which will be held April 1st and 2nd at the World Trade Center in Boston.

Adam Graber has several years experience working within GerrityStone, initially as a templater and later moving into sales where he was responsible for managing residential and commercial stone installations ranging from 40 to 4,000 square feet.

He was recently promoted to his current position and is responsible for attracting new clients as well as supporting the company’s account sales team and the showroom personnel in identifying new opportunities. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wheaton College and is a member of the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC), International Furnishings and Design Association (IFDA), MIA, and NARI.

“Dawn and Adam bring a level of expertise to their new positions that is second to none,” states Streckenbach. “They have a pulse on the industry and share the vision we have for GerrityStone. I am thrilled to have them as part of the management team.”

GerrityStone specializes in custom stone fabrication and installation of kitchens, bathrooms, fireplaces, and outdoor living spaces. Achieving the industry’s highest customer satisfaction ratings and offering the widest-selection of directly sourced materials are the cornerstones of the company’s philosophy.

GerrityStone is located just 10 miles north of Boston, in Woburn, Massachusetts and serves architects, designers, builders and homeowners throughout New England. The GerrityStone Design Center is open Monday through Saturday with extended hours Tuesday through Friday.

