TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 1. 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated businesses all over the country. Despite this hostile business climate, Getec Industrial’s business grew by 28%. This was due to several actions taken by executive leadership this year.

Getec Industrial implemented strict policies and procedures to control the workplace from COVID-19 to protect customers, suppliers, and employees.

These measures included:

Frequently clean and sanitize all work surfaces, equipment, and vehicles throughout the workday to reduce the virus’s spread.

Monitor all employees, vendors, and customers for visible symptoms of COVID-19 and take the temperature of all employees before starting each work shift.

Mandating that all employees wear face shields and face masks while on the premises.

Limit access to offices and facilities to all non-essential employees, vendors, and other visitors during the outbreak.

Encourage all employees to follow social distancing practices to keep all workers at least six feet apart to the extent possible.

Wipe down all boxes and shipments coming in and out of our facilities with an approved alcohol solution to limit the spread of the virus.

Because of the successful implementation of these policies and procedures, Getec reports 0 cases of COVID-19 at any of their worldwide offices.

Another major factor contributing to the company’s success in 2020 is Getec’s increased presence on social media. Zach Caltogirone has been promoted to the role of Social Media Director, which amplified Getec’s visibility in the industry and attracted new customers. As a result, Getec landed new clients in the aerospace and networking industries.

“With all of the chaos going on in the world’s economy right now, we have been blessed with our success this year,” says Hart Cardozo III, COO of Getec Industries. “We attribute this success to the hard work of our entire team, who stayed focused during these difficult times. We hope to build upon this success in 2021.”

ABOUT GETEC INDUSTRIAL

Getec Industrial’s North America is the industry-leading, full-service provider of turnkey manufacturing. Our services include aluminum extrusion, die casting, CNC machining, metal stamping, plating, assembly, and packaging. We have a broad product line and offer solutions for nearly every thermal management and CNC machining need – from the most complicated solutions to the simplest. We take pride in providing our customers with on-time delivery of turnkey manufacturing, high-quality products that meet and exceed our customer’s expectations. http://www.getecna.com

News Source: Getec Industrial