NEW YORK, N.Y., July 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — We are pleased to announce that GGAssist GamiMate is now available. As a customized software for gamers, GamiMate is able to communicate with players in-game and discuss strategies. Who says AI teammates are not as good as real teammates? GamiMate will crush that statement!



“GGAssist GamiMate was created to enhance the gaming experience for players. If you are a solo player, GamiMate provides emotional value so that you don’t feel alone in the game! If you are a multiplayer player, GamiMate will be the best atmosphere maker!” aays a GGAssist spokesperson.

KEY FEATURES THAT MAKE GGASSIST GAMIMATE STAND OUT:

Multiple AI Characters – Several different styles of AI characters you can choose to play the game with you. Real-time Communicating – No need to switch back and forth between the game and the screen, you can talk to your AI game partner in the game. Speak to text – Not comfortable communicating with in-game in real time? You can talk to GamiMate and it answers you with text! Supports multiple games – All kinds of popular games are supported, such as Fortnite, Valorant, League of Legends, etc. Easy to use – User-friendly interface and simple operation for a smooth process of use. Free Download and Use – It’s a totally free software to download and use in the version 1.0.0.

HOW TO USE GGASSIST GAMIMATE ON PC:

Here’s how to use GamiMate in games without any hassle.

Step 1: First, go to the official GGAssist page to download and install GamiMate on your computer.

Step 2: Launch the software and select the AI gaming partner. Next, drag your game to the game library to start the game.

Step 3: Press “Alt + X” to start recording your voice and press again to talk with the AI gaming buddy!

Detailed Guide: https://www.ggassist.ai/how-to-use-gamimate/

PRICE OF GGASSIST GAMIMATE

For Now, GGAssist GamiMate is free to use, you can try the software and see how it can level up your gaming experience!

ABOUT GGASSIST:

GGAssist is a specialized gaming software company, and GamiMate is the brand’s first product to date. The GGAssist team will release more software about gaming in the future, such as game voice changer, game toolbox and several other software. GGAssist team has been working on this product for the past year and it’s all about delivering the best product to the users. GamiMate is going to be a rising star product!

Learn more at: https://www.ggassist.ai/

Social Media:

X: https://x.com/GGAssist_AI

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GGAssist

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ggassist/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61577610489735

