The Glancy Wine Education Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Sonoma vintner Ana Keller as its new board President and the addition of importer Peter Andrews as a new board member. Founding President Cheryl Halloran will remain on the board in her role as Fundraising Chair.



Keller brings more than 12 years of experience working on non-profit boards to the position, having served as President of the Petaluma Gap Winegrowers Alliance, as well as continuing to serve as a board member of the Sonoma County Vintners. For the last 23 years, Keller has helped to run her family’s winery, Keller Estate, where she has served as Estate Director since 1998.

“I’m extremely excited to join a mission-driven organization that has done such great work in furthering wine education for BIPOC and under-represented wine professionals,” said Keller. “I believe we’ve only scratched the surface of what this foundation is capable of, and I look forward to being involved in the next stage of its evolution and growth.”

Wine importer Peter Andrews, DipWSET, CSS, CSW, MBA, has also joined the board, offering his 13 years of experience as a wine educator, sales manager, and operational executive for a wine e-commerce retailer to the organization. Andrews recently launched Culture Wine Co., an importer, wholesaler, e-commerce retailer, and wine club focusing exclusively on the wines of South Africa.



“These are two stellar additions to an already strong volunteer board,” said board Vice President, Alder Yarrow. “The combination of Ana’s leadership track record and Peter’s strong industry and operational experience will be invaluable.”

Both Keller and Andrews have joined on the eve of the foundation’s third anniversary. To date the organization has provided more than $220,000 in scholarships to more than 140 individuals representing a wide range of experience and backgrounds both inside and outside the wine and hospitality industries.

Professionals in need of financial aid are encourage to apply for scholarships year-round at https://www.glancywineeducationfoundation.org/scholarships. Awards are made monthly.

Established in 2020, The Glancy Wine Education Foundation is a registered a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assisting underserved and minority communities with scholarships to further their professional wine education, increase diversity, and raise earning power.

