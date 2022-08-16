NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — GlassesUSA.com, the fastest-growing, leading online glasses store in the U.S., is the premier destination for all your clip-on sunglasses needs. Anyone aiming to maximize their glasses-wearing experience should consider clip-on sunglasses. With clip-ons, it is easy and convenient to turn any pair of prescription eyeglasses into prescription sunglasses.



PHOTO CAPTION: Affordable clip-on sunglasses from GlassesUSA.

Like sunglasses, clip-ons are a compact way of combining prescription eyeglasses and prescription sunglasses, making them the perfect 2-in-1 combination. And with clip-on sunglasses, you don’t have to spend time switching between pairs. They are also easy to use.

For example, if you have magnetic clip-ons, align the lenses with your frames. Science will do the rest. In the case of regular clip-ons, the lenses attach via a clip, usually around the nose bridge. To remove your clip-ons, pull them off.

Clip-on sunglasses come in a wide variety of stylish shapes and colors, and GlassesUSA.com offers the option to purchase clip-on lenses without frames. Discover GlassesUSA.com and their wide selection of clip-on sunglasses today at Clip-On Sunglasses | GlassesUSA.

