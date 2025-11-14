REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Golden State Pops Orchestra’s beloved holiday tradition returns brighter than ever! The 2025 Holiday POPS Spectacular, led by Maestro Steven Allen Fox with Resident Choir Maestra Marya Basaraba and the Golden State Pops Orchestra and GSPO Chorale, once again brings cinematic sparkle and symphonic splendor to the holiday season.



Image caption: Golden State Pops Orchestra Presents the 2025 Holiday POPS Spectacular.

Renowned for their dazzling performances of film and popular music, the GSPO celebrates the season the only way they know how—through an unforgettable evening of festive favorites, Hollywood soundtracks, and timeless classics.

This year’s program features (subject to change):

Suite from The Polar Express – Alan Silvestri’s heartwarming score that captures the wonder of Christmas

– Alan Silvestri’s heartwarming score that captures the wonder of Christmas Three Songs from Home Alone – John Williams’ nostalgic and joyful holiday music that warms every heart

– John Williams’ nostalgic and joyful holiday music that warms every heart Suite from The Nutcracker – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s timeless ballet masterpiece in all its seasonal splendor

– Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s timeless ballet masterpiece in all its seasonal splendor Finale from Beethoven’s 9th Symphony – A triumphant “Ode to Joy” to ring in the spirit of unity and celebration

– A triumphant “Ode to Joy” to ring in the spirit of unity and celebration “O Holy Night” – Arranged by Maestro Steven Allen Fox, a stirring and radiant centerpiece

– Arranged by Maestro Steven Allen Fox, a stirring and radiant centerpiece “God Bless Us Everyone” – Alan Silvestri & Glen Ballard’s uplifting anthem, arranged by William Ross

– Alan Silvestri & Glen Ballard’s uplifting anthem, arranged by William Ross A Christmas Sing-Along – Inviting the audience to join in one of GSPO’s most cherished traditions

SPECIAL GUESTS INCLUDE:

Bill Rogers & Camille Dixon – Co-Hosts and Narrators

Drew Tablak – Guest Vocalist

From Hollywood to home, the Golden State Pops Orchestra continues its mission to bring the magic of the movies and the joy of live music to audiences of all ages. Celebrate the holidays with this spectacular evening of film, fantasy, and festive cheer – the GSPO way!

Saturday, December 20, 2025 – 8:00 PM

Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center – 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd. in Redondo Beach, CA

Tickets start at $40

Visit https://www.gspo.com/ or call 310-433-8774 for tickets and information.

IMAGE link for media: https://images.squarespace-cdn.com/content/v1/54152f85e4b002912c7c74c4/c4a72dc8-1c2d-41ee-9aba-fc218b8dcdf7/2025+Holiday+Pops+Concert+insta.jpg?format=1500w

News Source: Golden State Pops Orchestra