NASHVILLE, Tenn. and MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — GoodSeeker today announced its inaugural Top 20 Story-Rich Employers of Nashville list. After reviewing over 300+ companies headquartered in Music City, the start-up conducted extensive research to find companies that put employees at the forefront – honoring their talents, uplifting their voices, and showing thanks to their contribution.





The first workplace list of its kind, GoodSeeker defines a “story-rich” employer as one that promotes workplace culture, celebrates employee success, and connects talent to its brand in a positive way.

Erik Ayers, CEO of GoodSeeker states, “There’s nothing more true to your brand than showing employees that their efforts matter. Organic employee stories help prove and validate employer brand claims; our goal with this list is to highlight special employers who put employee success at the center of their story – even during a pandemic. Candidates need to see who cares.”

As to why Nashville was the first city selected, Ayers shares “Nashville is the one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S right now and we wanted to spotlight some of the amazing companies in the region.” In 2020, Nashville was ranked the Top U.S City for Job Seekers by MoneyGeek and ranked #2 for Hottest U.S Job Market by The Wall Street Journal.

Using online data and social media monitoring GoodSeeker created a methodology and criteria to determine who was eligible for the list, and an employer’s overall “Story Power.” The start-up scored and ranked companies based on a variety of factors to indicate a commitment to values, celebrating employee success, and using employee success stories in communications.

Companies include: Premier Parking, Freeman Webb Company, Barge Design Solutions, Inc., Asurion, ADS Security, Churchill Mortgage Corporation, Journeys, Covenant Physician Partners, Premise Health, Williamson Medical Center, Vaco, Bridgestone Americas, National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), Novatech, Inc., Alive Hospice, Advent, Compassus, RJ Young, Lee Company, HealthStream.

Disclaimer: There is no cost or obligation to be considered or included on this list.

More information: https://www.goodseeker.com/top-story-rich-employers-nashville .

About GoodSeeker:

GoodSeeker is a storytelling platform that makes it easy and rewarding for employees and ambassadors to collect success stories and testimonials at work. Based in McLean, VA, the company’s organic content creation software connects talent to culture, gives remote teams visibility, and helps employers show candidates and customers what it’s like to work with their team. GoodSeeker gives talent greater visibility and empowers talent to be brand ambassadors for marketing and recruiting.

News Source: GoodSeeker