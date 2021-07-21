SANTA ANA, Calif., July 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Town & Country Life Plan Community announces the grand opening of Grace Gardens, a $25 million memory care community featuring one of the largest outdoor garden courtyards in Orange County. The nonprofit community offers residency for approximately 80 residents with Alzheimer’s and dementia in four distinct neighborhoods.

The Grand Opening Celebration is at 2 p.m. PDT Friday, July 23 and features live music, complimentary beverages, brain-healthy treats, and tours of the memory care neighborhoods and community features. Attendees are invited to create a painting in the art room during the party. Tours will be socially distanced, and refreshments will be individually served. RSVP at 714-480-7738 or http://tcmanor.com/upcoming-events/.

“Nature produces a therapeutic effect on those with dementia and Alzheimer’s,” Town & Country Executive Director Dirk DeWolfe said. “We created a community where nature can be part of each resident’s day.”

A formative encounter with a dementia patient at the start of DeWolfe’s career contributed to the unique physical design of Grace Gardens. “I took a combative patient for a walk outside and everything about him changed,” DeWolfe said. “As long as he was walking, he was happy. When we began Grace Gardens, I knew a walkable, natural setting had to be integral to the design.”

Grace Gardens will provide residents access to beautiful, natural surroundings, sunlight and plenty of secure, open space to move around. The 3,000 sq. ft. courtyard features walking paths, trees, flowers, edible plantings, raised gardens and a potting shed for horticulture therapy. Residents with less mobility will have access to indoor horticultural encounters.

“We look forward to the day when Alzheimer’s is a disease of the past. Until then, we plan to do everything we can to make the journey as pleasant as possible,” DeWolfe said.

Grace Gardens has shaped the environment around those living with dementia to empower residents with maximum independence and dignity. Activities and programming are designed to accommodate each individual’s aptitude to ensure their success and make life easier. Programming is stage-informed to address the individual. There are many shades of cognitive impairment, and the team starts by investigating possible causes. They then apply all the tools, best practices and knowledge to improve the physical, emotional and spiritual experience of each resident based on their needs and potential.

Their memory care environment provides a sense of independence, autonomy, and choice. Using the latest in therapeutic design principles, Grace Gardens helps those experiencing cognitive decline from Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other types of dementia to live successfully. Little cues make the difference, and intuitive layout and signage makes wayfinding simple.

Grace Gardens is on the Town & Country campus, which has a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. They offer four neighborhoods, each attuned to a specific peer-based, stage-informed cohort of residents. Rooms are private and spacious with garden views. High-tech touch screens and intuitive wayfinding are featured. Families and residents can have breakfast, lunch or dinner together at an onsite dining venue called Rob’s Garden Cafe. Grace Gardens offers 24×7 nursing staff and concierge doctor’s office, medical appointment transportation and chef-crafted meals. Therapies include art, music, pet, exercise, and horticulture.

Town & Country is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit Christian retirement community in the heart of Orange County. Built in 1975, Town & Country was brought to life with the vision of showing God’s love through the caring and serving of their residents. The 8-acre campus is full of outdoor courtyards, gardens and fountains with every residential apartment having a private patio. Town & Country offers independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and short-term rehab care. For more information, visit https://www.tcmanor.com/

Tags: #MemoryCare, #SeniorLiving, #GraceGardens

News Source: Town and Country Life Plan community