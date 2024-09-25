GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 25, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Heroic Fraternities is proud to announce the Kappa Lambda Chapter of Alpha Tau Omega at Grand Valley State University and the Delta Xi Chapter of Kappa Sigma at the University of Mississippi as the recipients of the prestigious 2024 John Hart Hunter Award. This award recognizes fraternity chapters for their exceptional work in promoting a heroic vision of brotherhood, leadership, and service.



Image caption: Heroic Fraternities.

Named after John Hart Hunter, the founder of the Kappa Alpha Society in 1825, the John Hart Hunter Award celebrates those who carry forward Hunter’s legacy of leadership and dedication to brotherhood. As the first Greek letter social fraternity focused on brotherhood, the Kappa Alpha Society laid the foundation for the enduring positive impact that fraternities can have on their members and their communities.

The Kappa Lambda Chapter of Alpha Tau Omega and the Delta Xi Chapter of Kappa Sigma have distinguished themselves among over 2,500 chapters nationwide for their advocacy in promoting fraternity life as a force for good. Both chapters exemplify the definition of a heroic fraternity: men who use their power, presence, strengths, and creativity to benefit their brothers and the broader campus community.

Dr. Anthony B. Bradley, Executive Director of Heroic Fraternities, expressed his admiration for the outstanding efforts of these chapters: “The John Hart Hunter Award honors those who have shown exemplary leadership and a commitment to brotherhood. The Kappa Lambda Chapter of Alpha Tau Omega and the Delta Xi Chapter of Kappa Sigma have set a high standard for what it means to be a heroic fraternity in today’s world.”

Dr. Bradley added, “Their dedication to fostering true brotherhood and supporting their communities speaks to the very heart of what Heroic Fraternities stand for.”

In an era where young men are grappling with the complexities of manhood and identity, both chapters have demonstrated the crucial role that fraternities can play in offering support, friendship, and multiple role models. Heroic Fraternities believes in redefining the modern fraternity experience, moving away from negative stereotypes and embracing a vision of growth, service, and leadership.

The formal presentations of the John Hart Hunter Award will be arranged in collaboration with each university, and Heroic Fraternities looks forward to celebrating the achievements of these remarkable chapters.

For more information about Heroic Fraternities and the John Hart Hunter Award, please visit https://www.heroicfraternities.com/.

About Heroic Fraternities:

Heroic Fraternities is dedicated to promoting a vision of fraternity life that empowers college men to use their power, presence, strengths, and creativity for the benefit of their brothers and others on their campus. Through the principles of brotherhood, service, and leadership, Heroic Fraternities seeks to redefine manhood in an era of change and challenge.

This project is based on the book, “Heroic Fraternities: How College Men Can Save Universities and America” (ISBN: ‎ 978-1666715538), written by Anthony Bradley.

MULTIMEDIA:

Logo lini for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0925-s2p-heroic-fraternities-300dpi.jpg

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Heroic Fraternities

Anthony B. Bradley, PhD, Executive Director

Email: abradley@heroicfraternities.com

News Source: Heroic Fraternities