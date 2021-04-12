DES MOINES, Iowa, April 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With over eight years in providing green, sustainable, microbial protection to businesses, schools, and medical facilities throughout the Midwest, The Heritage Group of Des Moines, IA launched a new tech company, SPMC, LLC in the summer of 2020 to be led by SPMC President John Bergman and SPMC Technical Director Joe Johnson.



PHOTO CAPTION: SPMC, LLC management team (left to right), Joe Johnson, John Bergman, and Greg Theroux provide licensees with a tech program based on their Science-Proven Microbial Control® disinfection protocol.

More than vacuuming, cleaning, and dusting, Heritage Building Maintenance, the custodial and building management arm of The Heritage Group, set themselves apart with their commitment to the integration of WELL building best practices and use of science-based research and technology. Science-Proven Microbial Control® was born out of their objective of cleaning for health. This not only helped customers maintain the wellness of their buildings but also helped protect those who occupy them.

“Disinfecting has always been a thorn in the side of a sustainable green cleaning program,” said Johnson. “Over the last eight years we’ve worked hard to develop Science-Proven Microbial Control® into a real, solutions-based program.”

In the spring of 2020, when businesses across the nation were suddenly challenged with crisis-level health and operational obstacles, Heritage’s years of experience in microbial control and innovation turned itself into a real-world tested, science-based process that facilitated the founding of SPMC, LLC – the tech company supported by their trademarked program.

From the initial announcements of pandemic spread and the challenges that faced building management, the SPMC, LLC team saw increased interest from Building Services and Commercial Real Estate Management Companies fostering continuous growth and licensing opportunities throughout the year.



PHOTO CAPTION: The Test-Treat-Track™ process provides scientific data for healthier, safer built spaces.

While the timing for a start-up could have been challenging for some, SPMC has continued to grow their family of licensees – all while supporting their current customer list including Paramount Building Solutions in the Minneapolis/St. Paul market, Specialty Maintenance Service out of Omaha, as well as Heritage Building Maintenance in Des Moines. SPMC also continues to educate their business clients and associates on the benefits of Science-Proven Microbial Control®, WELL building best practices, and the use of science and data that supplement traditional cleaning and building maintenance services.

“This takes janitorial services beyond ‘straightening up’,” says Greg Theroux, Founder and CEO of Heritage Building Maintenance and SPMC, LLC. “While we’re in the cleaning business, really, our job is to make our customers’ workspaces healthier.”

As the Heritage Building Maintenance team continues to provide healthy solutions in custodial and building maintenance services, they and others will become licensees through SPMC, LLC to provide a technologically advanced program that includes a multi-step process, and a scientifically-tested, EPA registered, antimicrobial surface protectant. These treatments are applied through their Test – Treat – Track™ process, creating a superior, data-based cleaning and protection protocol.

John Bergman, who comes from decades of commercial and corporate real estate management, joined the leadership team at SPMC, LLC in January of this year. Together with Technical Director, Joe Johnson, SPMC will continue to innovate and grow its offerings.

“This is so far beyond cleaning, we can’t consider ourselves anything less than a tech company,” said Bergman. “The data used to support our licensees is groundbreaking.”

Bergman went on to explain that through their Science-Proven Microbial Control® program, licensees use testing to set a baseline of cleanliness – at a microbial level – within a building. This establishes a scientifically trackable, data-based health and wellness microbial control protocol for each and every space they serve, providing long lasting protection beyond cleaning and focusing on occupant health and safety.

“Considering our current health-conscious corporate culture,” said Bergman. “The availability of this technology sets a new standard for health in the built environment. By providing long-lasting microbial control we re-set the need for hyper disinfecting. This not only provides health and wellness to buildings and occupants, but focuses on sustainability and green best practices.”

SPMC, LLC is located in Des Moines, Iowa and currently serves a growing list of licensees and partner companies throughout the Midwest.

If you have questions or would like more information on their Science-Proven Microbial Control® program or licensee opportunities from SPMC, LLC, you can contact John Bergman, SPMC, LLC President at john@spmcglobal.com or go to their Web site at https://spmcglobal.com/.

News Source: SPMC LLC