SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As families transition from summer activities to virtual, in-person, or hybrid schooling this fall, many caregivers are concerned about providing their children with activities that are fun and educational. Green Kid Crafts, a subscription box service centered on STEAM and nature-based activities, launched their Kitchen Table STEAM program on September 2 to give families extra support this fall.



PHOTO CAPTION: Kitchen Table STEAM program includes four STEAM-based activity boxes designed by experts to meet the learning needs of specific age groups..

The campaign color, pink, was chosen for its reference to the fireweed plant. Fireweed is often the first plant to regrow after a forest fire or volcanic eruption, making it a symbol of hope for families during this trying time.

“Coming up with fun, STEAM-based activities can be challenging even in normal times,” said Founder and CEO Penny Bauder. “Caregivers don’t have time to scroll through search results or go shopping for supplies. We want to alleviate the investment it takes to get started and bring exactly what families need to provide engaging hands-on activities right to their door.”

Jessica Whiting, a mom of two, was familiar with these struggles as she tried to work full time and provide quick activities for her daughters. “Everything we needed for each activity was in the box, and the kids had a ton of fun,” she explained. “We could quickly do these activities in between meetings and phone calls and everybody was happy. These boxes will stay in the rotation for sure!”

Caregivers like Whiting are ready for this fall’s Kitchen Table STEAM program, which includes four STEAM-based activity boxes designed by experts to meet the learning needs of specific age groups.

Additionally, subscribers will receive supplemental materials, including access to:

Ask-a-Scientist sessions

YouTube videos with activity inspiration from real parents

Additional learning opportunities related to each box, including DIY activities, podcast, video and book recommendations

Caregivers will also have an opportunity to submit their child’s artwork to our Kitchen Table Show and Tell, hosted by CEO Penny Bauder.

About Green Kid Crafts:

Green Kid Crafts is a subscription box service that provides educational STEAM and nature-based activities that help kids connect, communicate and build relationships. Projects and ideas are researched and tested, saving families time and money on at-home activities. The organization has recently been honored with top Industry Awards: Parents Choice Award® and NCW Eco-Excellence Award®. https://www.greenkidcrafts.com/awards

For more information about Green Kid Crafts Kitchen Table STEAM: https://www.greenkidcrafts.com/kitchen-table-steam/

