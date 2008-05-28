NEWS SOURCE: Greenlife Media Inc.

AVENTURA, Fla., May 28 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hanger Network, the in-home media company behind EcoHangers(TM), the environmentally friendly marketing platform which replaces common wire hangers used in dry cleaners, announced today the partnership with Rick Zafrani, owner of Greenlife Media, Inc. Greenlife Media, Inc. will join the Hanger Network team and will be responsible for sales and operations in the Florida area.

Zafrani joins Hanger Network with an abundance of experience in the out-of-home world, As president of Ricza outdoors, Rick created and developed an innovative concept into a successful outdoor advertising company, that allowed him to secure advertising contracts with many of the major multi national corporations such as: Pepsi, Dominos Pizza, Benetton, Reebok, Nike, Maxell, JVC, Samsung, Toshiba and many more.

In the new partnership, Greenlife Media, Inc. will look to add additional local clients to Hanger Network’s impressive client roster, which includes such companies as American Airlines, Office Depot, Dunkin Donuts, State Farm, Verizon, Hersheys, Arrow, Van Heusen, Dockers, and Revlon.

Greenlife Media, Inc. focus will include all businesses looking to target customers in selected areas including Miami, Ft Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers, Naples Jacksonville and Tallahassee.

“We are thrilled to add Greenlife Media, Inc. to our rapidly growing team,” said JD Schulman, COO of Hanger Network. “After an incredibly successful year in 2007, we know that acquiring top talent is essential to our continued growth is 2008.”

For more information or to speak with Greenlife Media, Inc. about the new partnership, please contact Rick Zafrani at rick@greenlifemedia.net.

Hanger Network is the innovative in-home media company behind EcoHangers(TM), the environmentally friendly hangers which replace common wire hangers used for laundered/dry cleaned shirts. Hanger Network offers companies the unique opportunity to reach consumers via its EcoHangers, which reach consumers through a proprietary network of 35,000 dry cleaners in the U.S.

Founded in 2004, Hanger Network is a partnership between Texas Pacific Group’s Altivity Packaging, Paradigm Packaging, a subsidiary of The Standard Group, and Cleaner’s Supply, Inc., the nation’s largest supplier to dry cleaning stores, which provides exclusive and propriety distribution to its dry cleaner customers. Hanger Network’s revolutionary EcoHangers are made from 100 percent recycled paper board, and are biodegradable and recyclable. For more information visit www.hangernetwork.com.

