FRESNO, Calif., May 3, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Guarantee Real Estate, the Central Valley’s leading real estate brokerage, is proud to offer home sellers new ways to sell their properties with the opportunity to request an immediate cash offer before they list. By partnering with QuickBuy, sellers will enjoy the certainty and the conveniences of an immediate offer while benefiting from the expertise and guidance of Guarantee’s expert agents.

“Guarantee Real Estate agents are excited to present QuickBuy to everyone who might benefit from an alternative home sale solution. Whether they need speed, safety, certainty, or convenience, we have an option for sellers,” said Desrie van Putten, President of Guarantee Real Estate. “We have always focused on the needs of our clients, so adding an instant home sale option is another way to give our clients more choices and more control over their home sale.”

Sellers utilizing QuickBuy can review an offer within 24-48 hours. They have the option to accept immediately, lock-in the offer for up to 150 days while continuing to market the home or forgo the offer and move forward with a traditional sale.

With real estate pricing algorithms, home value guesstimates and promises of cash offers crowding the internet, homeowners depend on Guarantee agents’ guidance, advocacy, and superior market knowledge for their real estate transactions. By partnering with QuickBuy, which is a no-cost service, agents can properly determine a home’s true market value – expertise homeowners can’t get online.

“The QuickBuy process relies on in-depth market research to establish the most accurate home valuation, and as a result it both educates sellers and offers them more solutions to sell their home,” continued Van Putten. “This relationship will permit Guarantee Real Estate the ability to stay at the forefront of the real estate industry by providing new and innovative services.”

Sellers accepting immediate offers often want to make a cash offer on their next home, eliminate market uncertainty, bypass the need to prepare their home for market, or to better manage their closing timeline. By combining instant offers with Guarantee’s vast market experience, the agency can now offer the best of everything in real estate today.

“Thousands of home sellers across the country have sold their homes though QuickBuy since it launched in 2012 and it remains the only instant-buy program serving all 50 states,” said Daniel B. Amdur, President and CEO of Moving Station, the parent company for QuickBuy. “Our company is highly innovative and we focus on creating products that can elevate the agent-client relationship. We maintain excellent partnerships with thousands of brokers nationwide and could not ask for a better and more respected partner than Guarantee Real Estate to launch QuickBuy in their local marketplace.”

About Guarantee Real Estate:

A fixture in the Valley for more than 100 years, Guarantee Real Estate first began as a building and loan company in 1919 and has represented more homebuyers and sellers than any real estate firm in the greater Fresno area.

About Moving Station:

Moving Station, LLC has provided innovative real estate and relocation services nationwide since 1995. In 2012, Moving Station developed the first national iBuying solution, and today, QuickBuy remains the only instant-offer solution serving all 50 states. Learn more at https://quickbuy.com/.

