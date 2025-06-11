MILFORD, Mass., June 11, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Total Sonics® (a division of THAT Corporation®) is very pleased to announce they’ve come to agreement with global CE powerhouse Haier Multimedia on licensing Total Cal®, their innovative automatic room calibration system.



Image caption: Haier TV and Total Sonics Announce Addition of Award-Winning Total Cal Auto Calibration Technology to Next Generation of Haier TVs.

Total Cal’s groundbreaking approach both simplifies the room calibration process for consumers and keeps costs down for manufacturers. Using the homeowner’s smart phone or tablet, or a calibrated USB microphone, this advanced technology easily guides the user through measurements of a products’ audio performance in the room. Then in mere seconds, this room-response data is compared to the original frequency response of the product, used to generate a customized correction curve, and programmed into the product. The resultant sound quality is greatly improved: better clarity, tonal balance, and bass response.

According to Total Sonics’ Vice President, Timothy Brault, “We are thrilled Haier’s team of outstanding product development experts have seen fit to add Total Cal as a key feature in their product line.”

Total Cal is just one part of the Total Technology suite of smart audio processing and calibration technologies, which also includes Total Sonics speaker optimization, Total Volume® automated loudness control, Total Surround® sound field expansion, Total Bass™ psychoacoustic bass processing, and the Total Immersion™ height virtualization technology we’ve developed in conjunction with Psy(x) Research. Innovations like Total Cal are a direct reflection of THAT Corporation’s legacy of improving audio performance, going back over 40 years to THAT’s predecessor, dbx® inc. With Total Cal, better sound in the home can now be accomplished at more affordable price points.

For further information on Haier TVs and sound products or any of the Total Sonics suite of applications, please contact Richard Frank of Frank Marketing: C – 949-637-0700, e – rfrank.fma@gmail.com

ABOUT TOTAL SONICS:

Started by engineers of legendary dbx® professional and consumer audio products, Total Sonics has been improving sound in consumer electronics for over 40 years, and Total Sonics technology has been used in over one billion devices worldwide.

Manufacturers turn to Total Sonics to deliver an improved audio experience to consumers at a low cost, without the need for additional hardware. Total Sonics makes audio processing software for TVs, soundbars, speakers, cell phones and tablets, and other consumer devices.

Learn more: https://totalsonics.com/ and https://thatcorp.com/.

ABOUT HAIER:

Today Haier reaches the global marketplace. Thirty-five years ago, Haier started serving the Chinese market. Today Haier has spread all over Asia, Africa, Europe, North America and the Middle East, truly to all corners of the world. There are 10 R&D centers, 24 industrial parks, 66 marketing centers and 108 manufacturing plants in the world. New brands continue to join the Haier family, Aqua, Fischer Parker, GEA, Candy, have recently become members of the greater family of Haier brands.

Learn more: https://www.haier.com/in/tvs/.

THAT Corporation, Total Sonics, Total Volume, Total Surround, Total Cal, Total Immersion, Total Bass, Total Technology, and dbx-tv, and their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of THAT Corporation. Haier and its respective logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Haier Group or its subsidiaries. dbx is a registered trademark of Harman International.

