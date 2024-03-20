HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., March 20, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hallandale Beach is the gateway of Broward County in sunny south Florida, a city pulsating with life and innovation. Progress continues to be at the forefront of this City, as Hallandale Beach proudly announces the acquisition of nine (9) cutting-edge electric buses, the largest electric bus fleet owned by any municipality in Florida. The all-electric fleet isn’t just about upgrading transit; it’s about shaping a safe, reliable, and environmentally conscious community.



Image caption: The Cloud zero-emission Electric Bus.

Thanks to a generous grant from the State of Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) totaling $3,406,828 million, complemented by a matching contribution of $2.5 million from the city, $1,937,128 of that being a contribution towards the purchase of buses and associated charging infrastructure from the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, making the total investment in this electric bus fleet a whopping $5,906,828.

This visionary initiative is a testament to Hallandale Beach’s commitment to a higher quality of life. The City has contracted new customer-focused drivers, expanded bus routes, and increased the size of its community buses. The Cloud will replace the City’s community shuttle service, offering more seating and standing capacity and cleaner vehicles inside and out. The previous Hallandale Minibus Routes, which serve as essential connections for residents to key destinations, will also transform with the introduction of these electric buses.

What this means for Hallandale Beach residents is cleaner air, a reduced carbon footprint, and a transit system that’s as reliable as it is eco-friendly. By embracing clean, electric power, the city is paving the way for a healthier environment and progressive future. The Cloud will enhance the transit experience, encouraging more residents to choose public transportation.

Hallandale Beach is a city forging a path towards a greener, more vibrant tomorrow. The Cloud bus fleet will begin operations in early April of this year. For more information about bus routes and more call (954) 451-2220 Option 6.

Learn more about the City of Hallandale Beach at: https://hallandalebeachfl.gov/

News Source: Hallandale Beach CRA