NEWS SOURCE: Harper Arrington Publishing and Media

DETROIT, MI (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Harper Arrington Publishing and Media (www.HarperArringtonMedia.com) today announced the publication of “The Official Step By Step Guide to Starting a Clothing Line, 2nd Edition” ($44.95 ISBN: 0-9764161-0-7) and “How to Effectively Sell Your Clothing Line to Retailers, 2nd Edition” ($24.95 ISBN: 0-9764161-2-3). These updated versions of Harper Arrington’s two top-selling titles are written specifically to help professionals, aspiring designers and anyone with a flair for fashion to start their own successful clothing line.

“At Harper Arrington Publishing and Media, we are dedicated to giving everyone from seasoned professionals to fashion hopefuls all of the tools that they will need to make their fashion design dreams come true,” said Michael Harper, co-producer of HADDS, and co-founder of Harper Arrington Publishing and Media. “‘The Official Step By Step Guide to Starting a Clothing Line,’ and ‘How to Effectively Sell Your Clothing Line to Retailers’ are two of our most popular resources. We also offer a wide variety of fashion publications and multimedia tools on our site which educate people on the many facets of starting, owning and operating a fashion label.”

In addition to their list of fashion industry publications, visitors to www.startingaclothingline.com will also find:

* Harper Arrington’s Revolutionary HADDS 2.0 Digital Design System, plus Paint Shop Pro X which allows designers to create lifelike prototypes right on their home computers. * The Ultimate Fashion List containing listings for over 300 fashion industry contacts and garment manufacturers. * Harper Arrington’s trademark Digital Fabric CD-ROM containing over 300 trademarked digital fabrics featuring many of today’s hot trends like distressed denim, wool, leather and fur.

Michigan-based Harper Arrington Publishing and Media was founded in 2004, and is dedicated to educating children and adults on how to realize their dreams. Their software and books, including “The Little Entrepreneur Series,” and “The Official Step by Step Guide to Starting Your Own Clothing Line,” sell all around the world.

For more information or to purchase these Harper Arrington titles and multimedia tools for designers, please visit http://www.startingaclothingline.com

For additional information contact: Lance Smith, of Harper Arrington Publishing and Media, +1-313-204-4611, info@harperarringtonmedia.com.

News issued by: Harper Arrington Publishing and Media

# # #

Original Story ID: (1481) :: 2006-03-0327-006

Original Keywords: HADDS 2.0 Digital Design System, Harper Arrington Publishing, fashion, clothing line, career, software, book, how-to, guide, Michael Harper, The Little Entrepreneur Series, cd-rom, ISBN: 0-9764161-2-3, ISBN: 0-9764161-0-7, successful clothing line, designers, trademarked digital fabrics, starting, owning and operating a fashion label, Detroit, Michigan Harper Arrington Publishing and Media

NEWS SOURCE: Harper Arrington Publishing and Media | Published: 2006-03-27 19:27:00

IMPORTANT NOTICE FOR ARCHIVAL CONTENT ABOVE: The above archival press release content was issued on behalf of the noted "news source" who provided the content (text and image[s]) and is solely responsible for its accuracy. Links may not work if very old; use such with caution. Send2Press does not represent the "news source" in any capacity. For questions about this content contact the company/person mentioned directly. To report fraud or illegal material, or DMCA complaints, please contact Send2Press via our main site (any such complaints must be made in writing, not by phone).